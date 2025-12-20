Blake Lively's Legal Team Slams Justin Baldoni's Attorneys Over 'Disruptive' Deposition Behavior

Blake Lively's legal team has slammed Justin Baldoni's attorneys over their "disruptive" behavior during depositions, including asking invasive questions about the actress's sexual history, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Friday, December 19, Lively's team filed a motion for sanctions against Baldoni's attorneys accusing them of laughing, speechifying, and displaying a "basic lack of decorum" during testimony.

Lively's lawyers further claimed Baldoni's counsel asked inappropriate questions about her sexual history which were unrelated to the harassment and retaliation lawsuit.