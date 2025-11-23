Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Use Wrexham as an 'Escape' Amid Ongoing Legal Turmoil With Justin Baldoni

Ker explained that the community's focus on soccer, not celebrity, allows Reynolds and Lively to briefly slip out of the spotlight.

"What they love about coming to Wrexham is that no one there gives two s---s about their fame", he said. "What they care about is whether he'll buy them a new center back. It's an escape. I feel for them."

The actor, who once attended Eton with Prince William, noted that the couple has "obviously been slightly through the wringer over the last 18 months with all of that business and are still going through that in some ways." He added: "It waxes and wanes in the public interest. But things still continue to rumble on in the background."