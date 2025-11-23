Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Use Wrexham as an 'Escape' Amid Ongoing Legal Turmoil With Justin Baldoni
Nov. 23 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have found an unlikely refuge from the legal and media storm surrounding the actor and director Justin Baldoni, according to a close friend of the couple, RadarOnline.com can report.
Humphrey Ker, British actor and executive director of Wrexham AFC — the Welsh soccer club co-owned by Reynolds and Rob McElhenney — said the Hollywood pair rely on their trips to Wrexham as a rare break from intense public scrutiny.
Reynolds and Lively's Escape
Ker explained that the community's focus on soccer, not celebrity, allows Reynolds and Lively to briefly slip out of the spotlight.
"What they love about coming to Wrexham is that no one there gives two s---s about their fame", he said. "What they care about is whether he'll buy them a new center back. It's an escape. I feel for them."
The actor, who once attended Eton with Prince William, noted that the couple has "obviously been slightly through the wringer over the last 18 months with all of that business and are still going through that in some ways." He added: "It waxes and wanes in the public interest. But things still continue to rumble on in the background."
Legal Victory
Ker's comments come as Lively secures a pivotal win in her sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni and producer Jamey Heath.
Newly obtained legal documents show that a federal judge has ordered Heath to turn over all footage of his wife Natasha's home birth — material that Lively says he once played for her on set without warning.
Judge's Decision
EXCLUSIVE: 'Anger Management' Star Darius McCrary in Hot Water Again — Actor Arrested on Felony Charge After 'Missing' Court Date in Child Support Case
In a six-page memorandum filed in the Southern District of New York, Judge Lewis J. Liman ruled that Heath must produce the birth video within three days.
The decision follows Lively's move to sanction Heath for what she argues is the withholding of crucial evidence.
According to her complaint, Heath approached her and her assistant before allegedly playing a clip of "a fully nude woman with her legs spread apart," which Lively initially believed was pornography. Heath later said the video showed his wife giving birth.
Heath denies ever showing the birth footage, claiming he only shared a post-birth clip featuring himself, his wife, and their newborn. But the court sided with Lively's position, concluding that the full footage may contain evidence that "supports Lively's account and directly contradicts Heath's."
Judge Liman wrote that because his prior order covered all such material, "the additional footage should have been produced."
The ruling also specifies that Lively is entitled to any documents or communications "relating to, referring to, describing, evidencing, or constituting" the allegations, including the video itself.