Forgotten: Betty White's Death Home Reduced To Rubble One Year After It Sold For $10.6 Million
The home where late actress Betty White passed away has been demolished by its new owners after it sold for $10.6 million, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, the home situated in LA's exclusive Brentwood neighborhood was sold in June 2022, months after White passed away at age 99.
White died in her sleep on December 31, 2021, after suffering a stroke weeks before her 100th birthday.
The home that the beloved Golden Girls star once called home has been reduced to rumble. Aerial photos captured all that remained of the house that White lived in for decades. A dirt lot was all that could be seen of the multimillion-dollar mansion.
White's former assistant confirmed that the home was torn down just a few months after it was sold so that its new owners could make way for their own memories.
The new owners have big plans in store for the lot and construction crews were seen at the property in preparation for the massive project. While it was hard to believe, nothing was salvaged from the 3,029-square-foot estate.
When White called the Brentwood mansion home, the two-story property was warm and cheery, greeting guests with a bright yellow door and matching window shutters. The storybook house boasted six bedrooms and five bathrooms, along with a unique view of LA's Getty Museum.
All of White's once-loved charm was gone, though, and the narrow lot is nothing more than a long stretch of dirt.
White first moved into the home in 1968, five years after she married her third husband, Allen Ludden. White and Ludden were married until his death from stomach cancer in 1981 — and while White could certainly afford to move, she remained in the home until her death.
The actress considered Ludden the "love of her life" and once joked that her first two marriages were "rehearsals."
In addition to White's Brentwood home selling for over $10 million, her Carmel-by-the-Sea home also sold for $10.775 million in April 2022 — a whopping $3 million over asking.