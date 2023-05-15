'Unconscionable': Baseball Bat-Wielding Suspect Attacks Senior Aide and First-Day Intern After Asking for Virginia Congressman Gerry Connolly
A Fairfax man wielding a metal baseball bat attacked two of Rep. Gerry Connolly's staff members and now faces charges of aggravated malicious wounding and malicious wounding after the terrifying incident, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Xuan Kha Tran Pham, 49, is in police custody after barging into the Virginia congressman's office shortly before 11 AM on Monday, seeking Connolly before going after a senior aide and first-day intern.
The senior aide was struck in the head and she was hit in the side, according to those with knowledge of the attack. Both victims were brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after police rushed to the scene, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
"Right now, our focus is on ensuring they are receiving the care they need," Connolly wrote in a statement. "We are incredibly thankful to the City of Fairfax Police Department and emergency medical professionals for their quick response."
There was also damage left to Connolly's office, CNN Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju reported, including shattered glass and broken computers.
Connolly said he doesn't personally know his attacker, who is believed to be a constituent from his district.
"He was filled with out of control rage," the U.S. congressman told the outlet.
Connolly narrowly avoided his own run-in with the attacker, having been away at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a food bank while chaos broke out at his district office.
"The thought that someone would take advantage of my staff's accessibility to commit an act of violence is unconscionable and devastating," he noted in his statement.
As for what caused the attack, that remains unknown.
"At this time, it is not clear what the suspect's motivation may have been," Capitol Police said in their own news release. "Based on what we know right now, investigators do not have any information that the suspect was known to the USCP."
Connolly has represented Virginia's 11th District for over a decade, holding the position since 2009.
The scary incident comes after U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger testified to lawmakers that members of Congress are more concerned about their safety following the home invasion assault of Paul Pelosi, husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
"Over the course of the last year, the world has continuously changed, becoming more violent and uncertain," Manger said.