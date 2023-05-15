'Unconscionable': Baseball Bat-Wielding Suspect Attacks Senior Aide and First-Day Intern After Asking for Virginia Congressman Gerry Connolly

The senior aide was struck in the head and she was hit in the side, according to those with knowledge of the attack. Both victims were brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after police rushed to the scene, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

"Right now, our focus is on ensuring they are receiving the care they need," Connolly wrote in a statement. "We are incredibly thankful to the City of Fairfax Police Department and emergency medical professionals for their quick response."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.