Barbara Walters' Manhattan Home Hits The Market For $20 Million Months After Her Death
The luxurious New York City pad that the late Barbara Walters called home was listed for sale at a whopping $19.75 million, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Less than six months ago, the iconic journalist still called the Upper East Side home.
At the time of Walters' death at age 93 in December, she lived in the Manhattan apartment fit for broadcast royalty.
Walters moved into the massive apartment overlooking Central Park in 1989.
According to the Wall Street Journal, the apartment has been kept in pristine condition — and is exactly how Walters left it.
Listed by Alexa Lambert of Compass, the 2-bedroom home has taken on an almost museum-like feel, as all furniture, decor, art, and collectibles are exactly how the legendary journalist kept the home when she was alive.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The apartment featured 10-foot ceilings to create an open and airy feel, while the two bedrooms were spacious enough to be converted into four rooms, should a prospective buyer need more space.
Other incredible — and hard to find — amenities for the Manhattan pad included a working wood-burning fireplace for chilly nights, floor-to-ceiling windows that offered unbelievable views of the city and expansive closet spaces.
The primary bedroom also featured an additional room that could be used for an office, should one feel inspired to put pen to paper after considering the legendary guests that Walters invited into the home for exclusive sit-down interviews.
- Where Is Barbara? Walters Pals CUT OUT Of Funeral Plans, Calling All Over NYC To Locate Her
- 'The View' Ripped By Fans For Snubbing Rosie O'Donnell From Late Co-Host Barbara Walters' Tribute
- Barbara Walters' Daughter Put $3.4 Million Florida Waterfront Condo On The Market After Journalist's Dementia Diagnosis
Walters lived out her final days and battle with dementia in the apartment.
After not being seen in public since 2016, a source revealed just before her death, she suffered "from exhaustion and fatigue, as well as anxiety and agitation."
Walters was said to have been wheelchair-bound and hardly had the strength to leave her bed towards the end of her life.
"She’s very frail and spends a great deal of the day napping," the insider added.
While the degenerative disease took much away from Walters in her final moments, she still managed to inspire a generation of women at the end of her life.
In 2014, Walters said she wanted to be remembered for "having inspired other young women to go into this business and to succeed."