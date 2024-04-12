'Honest and Relatable': Donald Trump Supporter Who Went Viral For Hug at Chick-Fil-A Says Black Voters Love Ex-Prez
Michaelah Montgomery, the Atlanta activist who hugged Donald Trump during a recent Chick-fil-A visit, told Fox News host Lawrence Jones that Black voters are drawn to the ex-president because "they feel like he's honest," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Montgomery, who's the founder of Conserve the Culture, slammed President Joe Biden over his senate record while she explained why Black voters are gravitating toward Trump.
On Wednesday, Montgomery appeared on Fox & Friends and discussed the viral video of her enthusiastically hugging the ex-president at an Atlanta Chick Fil A.
In the video, Montgomery could be heard telling the ex-president, "I don’t care what the media tells you, Mr. Trump, we support you."
"What is it about him that is gravitating these young people toward the president? And a lot of people traditionally, Republicans, don’t do well in Black America. But a lot of young Black Americans like the former president. What is it about him?" the Fox News host asked the activist.
"I think, and this is a sentiment I get a lot coming from the young people themselves, is that they feel like he’s honest," Montgomery replied.
"They feel like this is somebody who, while we might not agree with how he says things, how he goes about things, at least he’s telling us what it is. We don’t feel like this is a snake in the grass waiting for his chance to bite us."
"This is somebody who’s telling us, “This is what my plan is. Here’s how I plan to execute it. Here’s the people involved, and here’s how you can get involved," Montgomery added.
- Donald Trump Warns 'All H--- Will Break Loose' Ahead of His 'Sham' Criminal Hush Money Trial: 'Help Me Save America'
- LA Times Called Out For 'Incorrectly' Referring to OJ Simpson as Trump in Obituary
- Trump and Advisors Furious With Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for Threats to Oust House Speaker Mike Johnson: Report
The Conserve the Culture founder said Black voters also "feel like he’s more relatable."
"And I don’t say that to say that, like, you know, they all relate to him," Montgomery noted. "But again, he gives you that relatable feeling to where it’s like, “Hey, I’m just like you. You know me. This is what you said you wanted. Here’s what I’m going to try to do about it.” They really feel like this is somebody who’s talking to them and not just saying what they want to hear."
After Montgomery sang Trump's praises, Jones asked, "What has Biden done for our community? What has he done for Black America?"
"Well, he locked up a lot of people that look like me, and they’re still sitting in jail waiting for, you know, justice, an appeal of some sort," Montgomery replied. "So when it comes to what Joe Biden has done for Black America, if we look specifically at his record as a senator, it wasn’t something that benefited us at all."
"If anything, one could argue that he dedicated his entire senatorial career to disrupting the way of life, you know, for Black people."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Montgomery claimed then-Senator Biden "didn’t want Black kids going to the same school as his kids" and "didn’t want Black people walking on the sidewalk along with his mother and grandmother."
"Feeling some type of way is completely different when you can feel a certain type of way at home versus people who are, you know, as of right now, spending the rest of their lives in jail because, you know, Joe Biden thought that they deserved it, as if there isn’t retribution," the activist added.
Montgomery then noted Trump's passage of the First Steps Acts, which allowed for the early release of inmates convicted of nonviolent, low-level drug crimes.