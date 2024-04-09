'Why Do We Tiptoe?': Jon Stewart Slams Biden Administration for Refusing to 'Have the Courage' to Denounce Israel's War Conduct
Jon Stewart called out the Biden administration for resorting to "verbal gymnastics" instead of explicitly denouncing Israel for their conduct in Gaza amid the war against Hamas, claiming the hypocrisy is clear to see, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Stewart illustrated his point on The Daily Show by sharing video clips of Biden officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, over the past several months.
In the clips, Russia was condemned for "weaponizing food" against Ukraine, seizing land, and going after journalists.
Stewart then juxtaposed those clips to snippets from more recent interviews and press conferences, noting officials refuse to lambaste Israel for doing just that in Gaza.
"More journalists have been killed in Gaza in six months than anywhere else in the world and a new Israeli law says they can ban media outlets they consider a threat," Stewart declared.
Stewart followed up by criticizing Blinken for claiming not to know the full scoop about the most recent Israeli seizure of land in the West Bank. "Why do we tiptoe around on eggshells?!" he asked, insisting that U.S. officials should be calling it like it is. "They slap America in the face and our response is, 'Well, if anyone slapped us in the face, it would be concerning.'"
"The verbal gymnastics that the American government must undertake so as not to offend the delicate sensibilities of a country we provide most of the weapons for is …," Stewart continued while letting out a pained scream. "Every time America tells the world that there's something we won't allow, Israel seems to say, 'Challenge accepted.' Are they wilfully trying to provoke us?"
The political commentator emphasized that 30,000 people, including 13,000 children, have been killed in Gaza since the war started by Hamas began.
He asked, "What the f--- are we doing here?! The subtext of all this is America knows this is wrong, but it apparently doesn't seem to have the courage to say it in a straightforward manner."
Stewart concluded his rant by sharing a video clip discussing a potential massive weapons deal between Israel and the U.S., quipping that if that is true, he finds it "concerning."