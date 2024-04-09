'Why Do We Tiptoe?': Jon Stewart Slams Biden Administration for Refusing to 'Have the Courage' to Denounce Israel's War Conduct

Stewart followed up by criticizing Blinken for claiming not to know the full scoop about the most recent Israeli seizure of land in the West Bank. "Why do we tiptoe around on eggshells?!" he asked, insisting that U.S. officials should be calling it like it is. "They slap America in the face and our response is, 'Well, if anyone slapped us in the face, it would be concerning.'"

"The verbal gymnastics that the American government must undertake so as not to offend the delicate sensibilities of a country we provide most of the weapons for is …," Stewart continued while letting out a pained scream. "Every time America tells the world that there's something we won't allow, Israel seems to say, 'Challenge accepted.' Are they wilfully trying to provoke us?"