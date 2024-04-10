Donald Trump Unleashes in 7 AM Fiery Rant Attacking 'The White House Thugs' and Accusing 'Biden's DOJ' of Plotting Against Him
Donald Trump woke up ready to fight. The ex-president unloaded on his various enemies during an early morning rant as he prepared for trial next week.
On Wednesday, Trump posted a fiery message to his supporters on his social media platform Truth Social.
Trump raged against Biden and the Department of Justice — and complained about his hush money trial starting on Monday despite his efforts to delay the case.
Trump reportedly has a lot on his mind. This week, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said sources told her Trump is concerned about potentially being sentenced to time behind bars.
On Truth Social, Trump said, “The White House Thugs should not be allowed to have these dangerous and unfair Biden Trials during my campaign for President. All of them, civil and criminal, could have been brought more than three years ago. It is an illegal attack on a Political Opponent. It is Communism at its worst, and Election Interference at its Best.”
- Exposed: RFK Jr. Campaign Aide Attended Donald Trump's 'Stop the Steal' Rally on Jan 6 and Called Trump Her 'Favorite President'
- 'Bad Habit': Donald Trump Makes Wild Claims on Why 'The Black' and Jewish People 'Vote for Democrats'
- Whoopi Goldberg Draws Awkward Laughter After Claiming Lindsey Graham 'Has Been on His Knees' for Donald Trump
Trump continued, “No such thing has ever happened in our Country before. On Monday I will be forced to sit, GAGGED, before a HIGHLY CONFLICTED & CORRUPT JUDGE, whose hatred for me has no bounds. All of these New York and D.C. “Judges” and Prosecutors have the same MINDSET. Nobody but this Soros Prosecutor, Alvin Bragg, wanted to take this ridiculous case.”
He ended, “All legal scholars say it is a sham. BIDEN’S DOJ IS RUNNING THE CASE. Just think of it, these animals want to put the former President of the United States (who got more votes than any sitting President!), & the PARTY’S REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE, IN JAIL, for doing absolutely nothing wrong. It is a RUSH TO THE FINISH. SO UNFAIR!”
A couple of hours later, Trump moved on to solely attacking Biden over his immigration policies.
Trump wrote, “For 3 years, Crooked Joe Biden has flooded our Country with tens of millions of Illegal Aliens, while insisting he could do nothing to stop it. Do NOT be fooled by any phony Biden Executive Order. Crooked Joe opposes Deportations, and he wants to turn his Illegal Migrants into Voting Citizens. He is giving them Free Welfare, Healthcare, and Housing, and he's letting them crash our Hospitals, our Education System, and Social Security and Medicare, while our Communities are under siege from Migrant Crime.”
He ended, “On Day One, I will Deport Crooked Joe's Illegals, and SHUT THE BORDER DOWN!”