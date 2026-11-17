"My mom is coming over, so let's make some steak and potatoes," Joseph told fans as he showed off his meal preparation, including the recipe, in the caption of the post.

At the very end of the Reel, 79-year-old Schwarzenegger's 6-foot-2-inch lookalike son looked down and asked, "Alright, Mom, what do you think?"

A seated and smiling Patty swooned, "So good," as she dug into her meal.

Joseph wrote in the caption, "Mom came over for dinner, so I had to make something special. Didn’t want to take too long, so thought steak & potatoes were the way to go. Made it a little more ‘fancy’ by adding a wonderful mushroom sauce that complemented everything nicely. With a little practice, this is a very easy dish to make."