Arnold Schwarzenegger's Former Mistress Makes Rare Appearance in Love Child Son Joseph's Cooking Video — 25 Years After Shocking Affair Scandal
Nov. 17 2026, Published 12:50 p.m. ET
Arnold Schwarzenegger's former mistress, Mildred 'Patty' Baena, was treated to a steak dinner prepared by their love child, Joseph Baena, during a rare social media appearance alongside her son, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Joseph, 29, regularly features videos preparing healthy, high-protein meals on his Instagram page, and thrilled fans when he hosted his 65-year-old mom in a Reel on Monday, November 16.
Arnold Schwarzenegger's Mistress Makes Rare Appearance
"My mom is coming over, so let's make some steak and potatoes," Joseph told fans as he showed off his meal preparation, including the recipe, in the caption of the post.
At the very end of the Reel, 79-year-old Schwarzenegger's 6-foot-2-inch lookalike son looked down and asked, "Alright, Mom, what do you think?"
A seated and smiling Patty swooned, "So good," as she dug into her meal.
Joseph wrote in the caption, "Mom came over for dinner, so I had to make something special. Didn’t want to take too long, so thought steak & potatoes were the way to go. Made it a little more ‘fancy’ by adding a wonderful mushroom sauce that complemented everything nicely. With a little practice, this is a very easy dish to make."
Fans Thrilled to See Joseph Baena's Rarely-Seen Mom
Joseph's fans were thrilled to catch a glimpse of his rarely seen mom.
"Awww, I love to see your mama. I know she taught you everything you know about cooking, love, and being a great young man. It shows," one person wrote about Patty in the comments, while a second noted, "Awww this is so cute! She's so sweet. We know you've been taught by the best" when it comes to his kitchen skills.
Others referenced Joseph's action-hero movie star dad and the close relationship they've built over the years.
"I love how he loves both parents," a third person shared, while a fourth begged, "Next, we want to see you cook for your dad"
"Arnie's genes are pretty strong," a fifth proclaimed, noting how much Joseph resembles the Terminator star, while a sixth snarked about Schwarzenegger's ex-wife, Maria Shriver, "I would like to see Maria's expression when she watches this video."
Arnold Schwarzeneggers Love Child Scandal Broke Up His Marriage to Maria Shriver
Patty worked as Schwarzenegger and Shriver's housekeeper for more than 20 years, eventually retiring from their household in January 2011.
Joseph was born in October 1997 while Patty was working for Schwarzenegger and Shriver. Despite their affair, both the former California Governor and his housekeeper initially believed the boy's father was her then-husband, Rogelio Baena.
As Joseph grew older, his resemblance to the Conan the Barbarian star became unmistakable.
"Last summer, I brought Joseph over to the house. Until then, he hadn't been around very much," Patty revealed in a June 2011 interview after it became worldwide news that her son was Schwarzenegger's love child. "After that, people in the house started whispering about how much they looked like each other."
Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Close With His Son
"Maria would ask if I needed to talk to her, and I kept saying no. Finally, she asked point blank. Maria asked me directly if Joseph was Arnold's son, and I just broke down. I dropped to my knees, and I was crying, saying that yes, he was, and I was so sorry," Patty confessed about the confrontation, adding that it happened just before the holidays in 2010 and she moved out the following month.
Shriver and Schwarzenegger announced their separation in May 2011 following the scandal, and she filed for divorce that July, which would take a whopping 10 years to settle and finalize.
The Jingle All the Way star went on to forge a close bond with his love child, who followed in his footsteps as a bodybuilder. However, Schwarzenegger and Shriver's four children have virtually no contact with their half-sibling.