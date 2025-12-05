EXCLUSIVE: Hot Car Monster Dad Who Let Toddler Bake to Death Was Allegedly HAVING AN AFFAIR With Neighbor — Who Cops Thought Was Silenced Because of Her Love With Twisted Sicko

While Scholtes' wife, Erika, stood by her husband throughout his investigation and trial, the 38-year-old was allegedly involved in a secret romance with their married next-door neighbor.

Police reports indicate others on their block believed Scholtes was having an affair with 37-year-old Katelyn Schacht. Some of the neighbors who spoke with police seemed to blame the affair for Schacht's apparent reluctance to help with the investigation.

According to the report: "A common consensus in the neighborhood, although not confirmed, was that Katelyn and Christopher were having an affair, and that Katelyn would not come forward with what information she had due to this."

One neighbor described the two as having a "close relationship," while a third told cops Schacht frequently made excuses for Scholtes and their "special relationship", and would likely be uncooperative.