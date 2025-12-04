'Porn-Watching' Arizona Dad 'Purchased New PlayStation Two Days After Burying Toddler Daughter' Who He Let Bake to Death In Hot Car For Hours... and Then Killed Himself

Scholtes was arrested and charged with murder after he told police he cracked open some beers, fired up his PS5, and did some online shopping, all while his two-year-old daughter, Parker, napped in her car seat under the hot summer sun.

The 38-year-old swore to family members he wasn't distracted by video games, but when cops confiscated his PlayStation as evidence, forensic analysis revealed he had spent 3 hours on it.

Then, just two days after burying Parker, Scholtes' mother-in-law, Cynthia King, claimed he ran out and got a new one.

"Now, I understand that people grieve in different ways, but he was playing his PlayStation, and I had to leave, and that was the last time I was in that house," she said. "I was in disbelief that another PlayStation was purchased."

According to Parker's grandmother, the only time Scholtes did show emotion and cry was when he was forced to sell his beloved red convertible to help cover his legal fees.

Even at Parker's funeral, King claimed Scholtes found a way to make it all about himself.

"I had such rage in my body... even at the funeral, he was prancing around like it was a wedding," she recalled.