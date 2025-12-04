'Porn-Watching' Arizona Dad 'Purchased New PlayStation Two Days After Burying Toddler Daughter' Who He Let Bake to Death In Hot Car For Hours... and Then Killed Himself
Dec. 4 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
The Arizona father who left his toddler daughter trapped in his sweltering car while he was inside playing video games and surfing for porn reportedly rushed out to buy a new video game system just days after her death, RadarOnline.com can report.
Family members of Christopher Scholtes said the father seemed more in mourning over the loss of his PlayStation 5, which was confiscated as evidence by police.
'Disbelief' Over PlayStation Purchase
Scholtes was arrested and charged with murder after he told police he cracked open some beers, fired up his PS5, and did some online shopping, all while his two-year-old daughter, Parker, napped in her car seat under the hot summer sun.
The 38-year-old swore to family members he wasn't distracted by video games, but when cops confiscated his PlayStation as evidence, forensic analysis revealed he had spent 3 hours on it.
Then, just two days after burying Parker, Scholtes' mother-in-law, Cynthia King, claimed he ran out and got a new one.
"Now, I understand that people grieve in different ways, but he was playing his PlayStation, and I had to leave, and that was the last time I was in that house," she said. "I was in disbelief that another PlayStation was purchased."
According to Parker's grandmother, the only time Scholtes did show emotion and cry was when he was forced to sell his beloved red convertible to help cover his legal fees.
Even at Parker's funeral, King claimed Scholtes found a way to make it all about himself.
"I had such rage in my body... even at the funeral, he was prancing around like it was a wedding," she recalled.
Christopher Scholtes' Wife Discovered Daughter's Body
King, whose daughter Erika was married to Scholtes and discovered Parker trapped in the car, portrayed her son-in-law as a self-obsessed "man-child" who was coddled and enabled by his wife.
After the tragedy, King stayed with the couple, hoping to comfort them. Instead, King told investigators Scholtes seemed unfazed by the loss of his child.
"He was doing things that made me believe that he was just going about his business and that he wasn't grieving," King told police. "It wasn't even a week, and he asked (Erika) to have another baby."
Christopher Scholtes Killed Himself in Similar Manner
As Radar has reported, Scholtes had accepted a plea deal for the death of Parker, who was left strapped in her car seat outdoors as temperatures climbed as high as 109 degrees.
In a strange twist, he reportedly killed himself in a car as well, with the Maricopa County medical examiner saying he died of carbon monoxide suffocation in the family's garage.
Family members said the car he was in when he died was not the same vehicle in which Parker died.
A Father's Day Present Forced His Car Outside
According to police reports, Scholtes explained the car which held Parker was usually parked in the family's garage. However, after Erika bought him a Peloton treadmill for Father's Day three weeks earlier, the hulking machine took the car's place indoors, forcing Scholtes to park outside.
Parker was trapped in the car until after 4 pm, when Erika arrived home from her work at Banner University Medical Center in Tucson.
That was the same hospital Parker was rushed to, where she was pronounced dead less than an hour later.