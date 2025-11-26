Heartbreaking Photos Reveal How Christopher Scholtes' Daughter, 2, Was Desperate to Live After He Left Toddler to Die in Boiling Hot Car

Scholtes was arrested and charged with the murder of his daughter. He had agreed to a last-minute plea deal to avoid life in prison, but committed suicide the night before he was expected to report to prison.

Now, new photos from the investigation into Parker's death reveal the suffering she was forced to endure inside her dad's SUV.

Tiny handprints scratching the rear driver's side window show where Parker was sitting, strapped into her car seat.

Inside the blue 2023 Acura MDX with red trim was the forward-facing car seat, still in place. Below it on the floor was a pink iPad and a pink sandal.