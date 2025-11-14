EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Arizona Dad's 'Chilling' Final Moments Revealed — as 'Porn-Watching' Parent Killed Himself 'in an Eerily Similar Way He Let His Toddler, 2, Die'

Scholtes had accepted a plea deal for the death of his daughter, Parker, who was left strapped in her car seat as temperatures climbed as high as 109-degrees outside.

In a sad ironic twist, the 38-year-old reportedly killed himself in a car as well, with the Maricopa County medical examiner telling the Daily Mail he died of carbon monoxide suffocation in the family's garage.

Family members said the car Scholtes was in when he died was not the same vehicle in which Parker died.

Officials had previously confirmed that the father committed suicide.

"Instead of coming in to take account for what has occurred here, we have been informed and we have confirmed that the father took his own life last night," an emotional Pima County Attorney Laura Conover said last week.