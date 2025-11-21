Killer Dad Christopher Scholtes 'Asked His Wife to Have Another Baby Less Than a Week' After Their Toddler Died in a Boiling Hot Car as 'He Watched Porn'
Nov. 21 2025, Published 1:39 p.m. ET
Family members of the Arizona dad who "forgot" his 2-year-old toddler was trapped in his car in extreme heat call him a "sociopathic narcissist" who showed little remorse after little Parker's death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Christopher Scholtes reportedly spent the days and weeks after Parker died in 2024 callously playing video games and begging his wife for "another baby."
Scholtes was Called a 'Self-Obsessed Man Child'
Scholtes killed himself just hours before he was expected to report to prison as part of a plea deal. However, those closest to him assert the 38-year-old didn't commit suicide out of grief, but rather a desire to avoid prison.
Shortly after the child's death, a police interview with his mother-in-law, Cynthia King, painted a disturbing picture of Scholtes.
King portrayed him as a self-obsessed "man-child" who was coddled and enabled by his wife, who is her daughter, Erika.
After the tragedy, King stayed with her daughter and son-in-law, hoping to comfort them. Instead, King told investigators Christopher seemed unfazed by the loss of his child.
"He was doing things that made me believe that he was just going about his business and that he wasn't grieving," King told police. "It wasn't even a week, and he asked (Erika) to have another baby."
Scholtes' Lack of Remorse
Christopher seemed more concerned for his PlayStation 5, which was confiscated by police as evidence. King revealed Christopher rushed out to buy a replacement gaming system just two days after burying his daughter.
"Now, I understand that people grieve in different ways, but he was playing his PlayStation, and I had to leave, and that was the last time I was in that house," she said. "I was in disbelief that another PlayStation was purchased."
According to Parker's grandmother the only time Christopher did show emotion and cry was when he was forced to sell his beloved red convertible to help cover his legal fees.
Even at Parker's funeral, King said Christopher found a way to make it all about himself.
"I had such rage in my body... even at the funeral, he was prancing around like it was a wedding," she slammed.
Scholtes Suicide Irony
As Radar has reported, Christopher had accepted a plea deal for the death of Parker, who was left strapped in her car seat outdoors as temperatures climbed as high as 109 degrees.
In a strange twist, he reportedly killed himself in a car as well, with the Maricopa County medical examiner telling the Daily Mail he died of carbon monoxide suffocation in the family's garage.
Family members said the car he was in when he died was not the same vehicle in which Parker died.
Scholtes 'Had Beers' and 'Watched Porn' While Parker was Outside
Prosecutors said Christopher cracked open a few beers he shoplifted earlier in the day, played some video games and searched for porn on his PlayStation – all while the toddler was still in the car.
He said he left the car running and the air conditioning on, but after an extended period of time, the vehicle shut off – something he apparently knew would happen.
Erika, an anesthesiologist, discovered her daughter in critical condition in the car with the AC off when she came home around 4 p.m.
The toddler was rushed to the same hospital where her mother works, and was declared dead an hour later.