Killer Dad Christopher Scholtes 'Asked His Wife to Have Another Baby Less Than a Week' After Their Toddler Died in a Boiling Hot Car as 'He Watched Porn'

Scholtes killed himself just hours before he was expected to report to prison as part of a plea deal. However, those closest to him assert the 38-year-old didn't commit suicide out of grief, but rather a desire to avoid prison.

Shortly after the child's death, a police interview with his mother-in-law, Cynthia King, painted a disturbing picture of Scholtes.

King portrayed him as a self-obsessed "man-child" who was coddled and enabled by his wife, who is her daughter, Erika.

After the tragedy, King stayed with her daughter and son-in-law, hoping to comfort them. Instead, King told investigators Christopher seemed unfazed by the loss of his child.

"He was doing things that made me believe that he was just going about his business and that he wasn't grieving," King told police. "It wasn't even a week, and he asked (Erika) to have another baby."