Kim Zolciak's Daughter Ariana Biermann Claims Mom 'Stole Her Money' — And Continues to Beg Her For Cash Amid Messy Divorce From Kroy
Kim Zoliack's daughter Ariana Biermann has accused her parents of stealing her hard-earned money — and even shared proof of her reality star mom hitting her up for cash amid her messy divorce from Kroy Biermann, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Ariana, 23, opened up about her parents' split, including how it has literally cost her, during the debut episode of Bravo's newest reality show, Next Gen NYC, which follows celebrity offspring as they navigate life in the Big Apple.
Ariana's Confession
While introducing herself in a confessional, Ariana said she's been on TV since she was five years old thanks to her mom being cast on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, as well as the spin-off Don't Be Tardy.
Ariana further explained her exposure on reality TV led to her landing her own brand deals as a teenager.
She said: "I did reality television with my family, and then I started posting on Instagram. I got my first brand deal when I was 14.
"I was doing like three posts a week, and you get paid astronomically to do a story or to do an Instagram post, and I made quite a bit of money."
'My Parents Stole My Money'
Despite Ariana earning "astronomical" paychecks, she claimed she had little to show for it at 23 years old because "unfortunately, my parents took my money."
She added: "I can't say exactly what they used it on because I just found out that it was gone two years ago."
Two years ago, Zolciak filed for divorce from Biermann in May 2023 after 11 years of marriage.
Zolciak and Biermann briefly reconciled before the former NFL player refiled for divorce in August 2023.
'There Was No Transparency'
The Next Gen NYC star continued: "I don't even know how much money I made over the time period.
"Nobody was honest, there was no transparency, and I have no idea where it actually went."
To add insult to injury, Zolciak has continued to reach out to her daughter for financial support.
During the show, Ariana told her boyfriend, Hudson McLeroy, she was irked over seeing her mom drink a $200 bottle of champagne on Instagram.
While the young couple discussed Ariana's parents' financial woes, she said: "I wish I would have been kept in the light about it, because I feel like I was grown enough to know the truth.
"To know there is nothing left, our house is about to be gone, instead of the lying. I get it, lying is why I moved out."
Mom Demands More
During a joint confessional with Ariana and her boyfriend, she revealed her mom continues to ask her for money – and her demands have started to strain her relationship with McLeroy.
She said: "The thing that we do struggle with honestly sometimes is when my mom does call me and asks me for money now."
McLeroy added: "That's where I get upset."
A clip of Ariana on a FaceTime call with her mother played, in which she agreed to loan Zolciak money.
McLeroy suggested the healthiest course of action for Ariana would be to simply cut her parents off.
He advised: "You have to tell her, 'No, I can't send you money this month. You've already taken everything I have.'"
But Ariana argued the answer wasn't so simple in a solo confessional.
She explained: "Sometimes I don't tell Hudson when she's asking me for something because she's going through this crazy divorce and living with four kids.
"I get it, and I never want money to destroy the relationship with my family."