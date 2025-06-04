Kim Zolciak's Daughter Ariana Biermann Claims Mom 'Stole Her Money' — And Continues to Beg Her For Cash Amid Messy Divorce From Kroy

While introducing herself in a confessional, Ariana said she's been on TV since she was five years old thanks to her mom being cast on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, as well as the spin-off Don't Be Tardy.

Ariana further explained her exposure on reality TV led to her landing her own brand deals as a teenager.

She said: "I did reality television with my family, and then I started posting on Instagram. I got my first brand deal when I was 14.

"I was doing like three posts a week, and you get paid astronomically to do a story or to do an Instagram post, and I made quite a bit of money."