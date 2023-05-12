Your tip
Arby's Employee Discovers Female Co-Worker's Dead Body in Walk-in Freezer

Source: mega
By:

May 12 2023, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

An Arby's employee in Louisiana horrifically discovered the lifeless body of a female co-worker in the fast food restaurant's walk-in freezer, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The fast food worker stumbled upon the remains while at work Thursday night at around 6:30 PM.

Source: mega

Law enforcement was called to the New Iberia, Louisiana, location. It was unclear how long the woman had been in the freezer before she was discovered.

"So it was an employee that discovered the female deceased inside the cooler, (and) the deceased is an employee of the restaurant," New Iberia Police Chief Leland Laseter told local news KADN 15.

While law enforcement referred to the incident as a "suspicious death," Chief Laseter hesitated to say whether or not any foul play was involved.

Source: mega

"A situation like this is unusual, so we're taking extra precautions during the investigation," Chief Laseter said of the incident. "(We) pretty much have completed our process at the crime scene."

"After completely processing the crime scene ... this does not seem like a homicide, it seems like an accident," Laseter continued, as he noted that "nothing" was "set in stone yet."

Source: mega

While law enforcement believed the death was accidental, an autopsy was ordered to rule out foul play and determine an official cause of death. Fellow Arby's employees were questioned by investigators on the incident — and some may be questioned again.

Chief Laseter shared that while the body was removed and employees had been questioned, the investigation was still ongoing.

Source: unsplash

"We're going to re-examine all the evidence tomorrow and they're going to conduct an autopsy to give us the cause and manner of death," Laseter said of the investigation's future. "So there are a few more steps that we need to take before a (final) determination is made."

Local law enforcement confirmed that the woman discovered in the cooler was an employee of the fast food restaurant; however, her identity was not released during Chief Laseter's initial interview at the crime scene.

