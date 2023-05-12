Arby's Employee Discovers Female Co-Worker's Dead Body in Walk-in Freezer

Law enforcement was called to the New Iberia, Louisiana, location. It was unclear how long the woman had been in the freezer before she was discovered.

"So it was an employee that discovered the female deceased inside the cooler, (and) the deceased is an employee of the restaurant," New Iberia Police Chief Leland Laseter told local news KADN 15.

While law enforcement referred to the incident as a "suspicious death," Chief Laseter hesitated to say whether or not any foul play was involved.