Olympic Gold Medalist Tori Bowie, 32, Found Dead In Home After Welfare Check
Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie has died at the age of 32. RadarOnline.com has learned that her body was discovered in her Florida home on Tuesday.
After not hearing from the Team USA track star for several days, her family contacted emergency services and requested a welfare check.
Tori's cause of death has yet to be determined. According to a preliminary investigation conducted at the scene, there was no evidence of foul play.
On Wednesday, the track star's team issued a statement about the devastating loss.
"We've lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister," the agency's heartbreaking statement said. "Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We're truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends."
Born in 1990 in the small town of Sand Hill, Mississippi, the former University of Southern Mississippi athlete achieved the pinnacle of her sports success on three occasions when she won Olympic medals for track and field events.
Bowie primarily competed in the long jump, 100-meter, and 200-meter races. In 2014, she set a personal best record of 6.95 meters in the long jump.
She represented the United States at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. While competing in the Summer Olympics, Bowie took home a silver medal in the 100-meter dash and a bronze in the 200-meter dash.
The Olympian also took home a gold medal for Team USA's win in the 4x100 relay team.
A year after she took home three Olympic medals in Rio, Bowie continued her dominance on the world stage. At the 2017 World Championships, Bowie placed first in the 100-meter dash and as part of the 4x100 relay team.
Bowie's last recorded competition was in 2019 at the World Championships held in Qatar. Bowie finished fourth in the long jump and placed 22nd in the 100-meter event.