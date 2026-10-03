EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie 'Stepping Up Plans for New Life Outside US'

Jolie bought the six-bedroom property for about $24.5million in 2017, following her separation from Pitt, 62, but has previously made clear she intended to leave Los Angeles once her children reached adulthood.

A source familiar with Jolie's plans claimed: "Selling the house is a significant step because it effectively closes the door on a very particular chapter of Angelina's life. She bought it because she needed a stable home for the children after the separation, but that period is ending and she finally has much greater freedom over where she spends her time.

"Angelina has never hidden the fact that she feels enormously connected to places outside America. Cambodia is particularly important to her, but the broader plan which she is now stepping up is about being able to work internationally, travel and build a life that isn't centered around Los Angeles and is mainly outside the US."

"She hasn't simply picked another house and moved everything there," the insider continued. "The attraction is precisely that she doesn't necessarily need one permanent base in the way she did while raising the children. She has talked about this moment for years, and selling Los Feliz makes those plans much more tangible."