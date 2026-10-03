EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie 'Stepping Up Plans for New Life Outside US'
Oct. 3 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Angelina Jolie is "stepping up" plans for a dramatically different life outside the US after selling the Los Angeles mansion that became her family's home following her split from Brad Pitt, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 51-year-old Maleficent star has sold her historic Los Feliz estate for $24.75million after five months on the market.
Los Feliz Sale Signals Major Life Change
Jolie bought the six-bedroom property for about $24.5million in 2017, following her separation from Pitt, 62, but has previously made clear she intended to leave Los Angeles once her children reached adulthood.
A source familiar with Jolie's plans claimed: "Selling the house is a significant step because it effectively closes the door on a very particular chapter of Angelina's life. She bought it because she needed a stable home for the children after the separation, but that period is ending and she finally has much greater freedom over where she spends her time.
"Angelina has never hidden the fact that she feels enormously connected to places outside America. Cambodia is particularly important to her, but the broader plan which she is now stepping up is about being able to work internationally, travel and build a life that isn't centered around Los Angeles and is mainly outside the US."
"She hasn't simply picked another house and moved everything there," the insider continued. "The attraction is precisely that she doesn't necessarily need one permanent base in the way she did while raising the children. She has talked about this moment for years, and selling Los Feliz makes those plans much more tangible."
'I Grew Up in This Town'
Jolie told The Hollywood Reporter in 2024 about Los Angeles: "I grew up in this town. I am here because I have to be here from a divorce, but as soon as they're 18, I'll be able to leave."
She added: "When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety. I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be… that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here."
The Oscar winner added she planned to "spend a lot of time in Cambodia," and also said: "I'll spend time visiting my family members wherever they may be in the world."
Historic Mansion Sold as Children Move On
Her 11,000-square-foot Los Feliz mansion was built in 1913 and previously belonged to filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille, who died aged 77.
Sitting on two acres, it includes 10 bathrooms, a library, tea house, wine cellar, fitness studio, pool and views of the Hollywood Hills and Griffith Observatory.
The sale comes as Jolie and Pitt's children increasingly establish independent lives. Their son Maddox Jolie, 25, recently legally removed Pitt from his surname.
A court order noted: "There are no objections; the petition for change of name is granted."
Shiloh Jolie, 20, previously legally dropped Pitt from her name, while Zahara, 21, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 18, have also stopped using their father's surname informally.
Family Changes Follow Long-Running Divorce Dispute
Shiloh's attorney Peter Levine previously said she had "made an independent and significant decision following painful events" and was "merely following legal process."
Jolie and Pitt separated in 2016 after a 12-year relationship and two-year marriage. Their divorce was finalized in December 2024.
The former couple remains embroiled in a legal dispute over Château Miraval, their French winery.
Pitt alleges Jolie breached an agreement by selling her stake to Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler without his approval.
The Fight Club actor has been in a relationship with jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, 33, since 2022.