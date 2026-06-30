Angelina Jolie Makes Shocking Dating Confession Amid Claims Ex-Husband Brad Pitt Turned Down Her Bid to Get Back Together
June 30 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Angelina Jolie has claimed she has not dated for 10 years during a candid interview about relationships, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Hollywood star, 51, says she's been single since her bitter split from ex-husband Brad Pitt, despite being heavily linked to British rapper Akala.
'I Haven't Been With Anyone Since I Got Divorced'
Jolie has instead directed all her focus on the pair's six children, who have largely pledged their allegiance to their mom over Pitt. The Fight Club actor is reportedly only on talking terms with one of their kids – 22-year-old son, Pax.
Since their 2016 divorce, Pitt, 62, has moved on with jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, 33, but according to Jolie, she's not embarked on a new romance.
She told Yahoo Entertainment: "I haven't dated or been with anyone since I divorced a decade ago, right?.
"So I kind of get in my head that that aspect of me is not centered in my life if I'm focusing on my children and my family."
Angelina Jolie V. Brad Pitt
She added: "Things are changing, but in a way I didn’t expect. It doesn’t feel like I'm 51 and starting to think of being older. I’m thinking I have to live again. Be free again… In a way that maybe life has broken me a little bit."
The Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-stars initially separated in 2014, leading to years of divorce proceedings playing out in court.
Jolie accused Pitt of physical abuse, including during a highly publicized incident on a plane in 2016, where he was allegedly violent toward her and their children. Pitt has denied the allegations.
For years, Jolie and Pitt have also been engaged in a legal battle over Château Miraval, the French winery they once owned.
Pitt filed a lawsuit in 2022 alleging Jolie's sale of the property to an investment firm was unlawful.
The actress' attorney, Paul Murphy, recently said she is "looking forward to defeating the case at trial next year so that their family can finally focus their energies on healing and moving on."
Did Brad Pitt Turn Down Angelina Jolie's Reconciliation Offer?
Radar recently told how Jolie’s angst towards her ex-husband following their marriage split may have been sparked by the Seven actor's snubbing her bid to get back together.
The Daily Mail claims Pitt "rebuffed" Jolie's offer following their epic plane row in September 2016, which signaled the end of their relationship.
Pitt had an alleged red-wine-fueled altercation on a private jet flying from France to Los Angeles.
However, another source with knowledge of the situation denied talk of Jolie handing Pitt a relationship lifeline, insisting she did not seek "reconciliation" but instead: "Participated in years of family therapy with Pitt and the children, for everyone to try to heal after the events that led to her divorce."
An insider close to Pitt added: "Once they split, the judge handling their case – the same judge, incidentally, who officiated at their wedding in France – spent months on the custody case.
"The children were interviewed by therapists and had their say."
Radar also recently told how Pitt has been accused of not attending and failing to congratulate daughter Zahara on her graduation from Spelman College.
Sources close to the F1 star said he has hit back, accusing Jolie of alienating him from their children and setting him up to look like the bad guy to their kids once again.
He believes it's part of her ongoing plot to paint him as an irresponsible father for missing a milestone family event, just the latest round in the "campaign of alienation" he thinks she's waged for years to estrange him from their children, according to a source.