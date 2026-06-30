Angelina Jolie Makes Shocking Dating Confession Amid Claims Ex-Husband Brad Pitt Turned Down Her Bid to Get Back Together

She added: "Things are changing, but in a way I didn’t expect. It doesn’t feel like I'm 51 and starting to think of being older. I’m thinking I have to live again. Be free again… In a way that maybe life has broken me a little bit."

The Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-stars initially separated in 2014, leading to years of divorce proceedings playing out in court.

Jolie accused Pitt of physical abuse, including during a highly publicized incident on a plane in 2016, where he was allegedly violent toward her and their children. Pitt has denied the allegations.

For years, Jolie and Pitt have also been engaged in a legal battle over Château Miraval, the French winery they once owned.

Pitt filed a lawsuit in 2022 alleging Jolie's sale of the property to an investment firm was unlawful.

The actress' attorney, Paul Murphy, recently said she is "looking forward to defeating the case at trial next year so that their family can finally focus their energies on healing and moving on."