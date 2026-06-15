Angelina Jolie's 'Revenge' Plot Against Brad Pitt Sparked by 'Fight Club' Star Spurning Ex-Wife's Shock Attempt to Rekindle Relationship

Jolie alleged he grabbed her, shook her, and poured beer and wine on some of their kids.

The FBI investigation lasted months and ended with a 53-page report in which authorities, including child services, cleared Pitt of any wrongdoing.

But the Seven actor immediately sought help for his alcohol problem and remains sober to this day.

However, another source with knowledge of the situation denied talk of Jolie, 51, handing Pitt, 62, a relationship lifeline, insisting she did not seek "reconciliation" but instead: "Participated in years of family therapy with Pitt and the children, for everyone to try to heal after the events that led to her divorce."

An insider close to Pitt added: "Once they split, the judge handling their case – the same judge, incidentally, who officiated at their wedding in France – spent months on the custody case.

"The children were interviewed by therapists and had their say."