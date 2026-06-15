Angelina Jolie's 'Revenge' Plot Against Brad Pitt Sparked by 'Fight Club' Star Spurning Ex-Wife's Shock Attempt to Rekindle Relationship
June 15 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
Angelina Jolie's animosity towards Brad Pitt is fueled by the Fight Club star spurning her attempt at a reconciliation, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor has barely seen the six children he shares with Jolie for nearly a decade, after they heavily sided with their mother following their split.
Choosing To Side With Their Mom
Indeed, eldest siblings Maddox, 24; Pax, 22; Zahara, 21; and Shiloh, 20, have officially dropped Pitt from their surnames, and twins Vivienne and Knox are tipped to do likewise when they turn 18 next month.
Jolie has reportedly lapped up their loyalty and sees her children's decision to cut off contact with their father as the ultimate revenge after Pitt turned down the chance to get back together.
The Daily Mail claims Pitt "rebuffed" Jolie's offer following their epic plane row in September 2016, which signaled the end of their relationship.
The actor had a red-wine-fueled altercation on a private jet flying from France to Los Angeles.
'The Children Were Interviewed By Therapists'
Jolie alleged he grabbed her, shook her, and poured beer and wine on some of their kids.
The FBI investigation lasted months and ended with a 53-page report in which authorities, including child services, cleared Pitt of any wrongdoing.
But the Seven actor immediately sought help for his alcohol problem and remains sober to this day.
However, another source with knowledge of the situation denied talk of Jolie, 51, handing Pitt, 62, a relationship lifeline, insisting she did not seek "reconciliation" but instead: "Participated in years of family therapy with Pitt and the children, for everyone to try to heal after the events that led to her divorce."
An insider close to Pitt added: "Once they split, the judge handling their case – the same judge, incidentally, who officiated at their wedding in France – spent months on the custody case.
"The children were interviewed by therapists and had their say."
Brad Pitt Is Dreading Father's Day
Seeing his children side with their mom has been tough for Pitt. According to insiders, he’s dreading Father's Day this weekend.
An acquaintance said, "Father's Day is very tough for him because he spends it alone.
"There are no kids running up to him with sweet handwritten cards and homemade gifts, and there is no storytelling over brunch. He still has his own father, which is great, but it's not the same. He wanted to be honored on Father's Day."
"He feels he has lost his children forever, that there is no turning back now," they added.
"It has been a decade with little to no contact with his children. They don't really know him, and he doesn't really know them, which makes him terribly sad."
To deal with the pain, Pitt has apparently "drowned himself in work."
"He works all the time. When he is not starring in films, he is producing them, sometimes at the same time. Then he has his endorsement deals and his wine," the acquaintance added.
But according to one pal, he's not given up hope of ever patching things up with his children
The friend said, "He will never give up hoping for a miracle. His door is always open. He hopes the children find their way back to him."