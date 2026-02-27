EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson 'Locked into Shameless Cashgrab War to Snag Middle East Billionaires to Bankroll Their Lives'
Feb. 27 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Ex-Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson are locked in what insiders have told RadarOnline.com is a humiliating race to court Middle Eastern billionaires – a "cashgrab war" that has left the wider royal family scrambling to distance itself from fresh controversy.
Andrew and Ferguson, both 66, are said to be competing for financial backing in the United Arab Emirates and other oil-rich states after what one source called a "total collapse" in their earning power in the U.K. in the wake of their joint Epstein scandal.
The couple, who divorced in 1996 but continued living together at Royal Lodge in Windsor for two decades, have faced huge renewed scrutiny following disclosures in the Epstein files. Andrew has denied all wrongdoing, while Ferguson has not been accused of any crimes.
A source close to the pair said: "Both Sarah and Andrew have turned their focus to the Middle East because, frankly, they see it as one of the last places where serious money might still be within reach.
"There is a real sense of urgency behind the scenes – they are acutely aware that their financial reserves are not what people imagine, and that reality is driving some increasingly desperate behavior.
"They are approaching many of the same wealthy contacts, attending overlapping events, and quietly trying to outmaneuver one another to secure backing first."
'Financial Pressure has Intensified Everything'
The insider added, "The financial pressure has intensified everything. It has made them more combative, more suspicious of each other, and far less inclined to cooperate.
"In Britain, doors have effectively closed – corporate sponsors are wary, charitable boards are hesitant, and mainstream opportunities have dried up.
"With limited prospects at home and mounting expenses, they both feel cornered, and that has turned what might once have been coordination into outright rivalry."
Andrew stepped back from public duties in 2019 after his widely criticized BBC interview about his friendship with Epstein. He has now vacated Royal Lodge and relocated to Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate, after being stripped of royal titles and patronages.
A recently surfaced photograph from the Epstein files showing Andrew kneeling over a fully clothed woman has intensified public anger, further limiting his prospects in Britain.
He has also been released "under investigation" after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, after allegedly sharing sensitive information with his pedophile pal Epstein during his role as a trade envoy for Britain.
Dwindling Options for Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson
Another source said, "There is a widespread assumption that they are financially comfortable for life, but the truth is far less secure.
"The sums people imagine sitting in their accounts simply are not there at the level required to fund their lifestyles indefinitely. Ongoing security costs, property expenses, and day-to-day living quickly erode what remains. It is not a sustainable position.
"At the moment, their lives basically rest on King Charles' goodwill, and he has shown how that can quickly run out."
"In the U.K., their reputations are so damaged that meaningful earning opportunities have all but vanished.
"Corporate sponsors are unwilling to be associated with them, charitable boards do not want the controversy, and even social circles that once embraced them are now cautious about being seen too close. In practical terms, Britain has become a financial cul-de-sac."
"That is why the Middle East has taken on such importance for both of them," the insider continued. "It is viewed as one of the few regions where vast private wealth, discretion, and a willingness to engage still exist.
"But because they are both looking to the same pool of ultra-wealthy contacts, it has created a survival mentality."
"At this stage, it is less about partnership and more about self-preservation – each of them trying to secure support before the other does," the source concluded.