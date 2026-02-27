EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson 'Locked into Shameless Cashgrab War to Snag Middle East Billionaires to Bankroll Their Lives'

The couple, who divorced in 1996 but continued living together at Royal Lodge in Windsor for two decades, have faced huge renewed scrutiny following disclosures in the Epstein files. Andrew has denied all wrongdoing, while Ferguson has not been accused of any crimes.

A source close to the pair said: "Both Sarah and Andrew have turned their focus to the Middle East because, frankly, they see it as one of the last places where serious money might still be within reach.

"There is a real sense of urgency behind the scenes – they are acutely aware that their financial reserves are not what people imagine, and that reality is driving some increasingly desperate behavior.

"They are approaching many of the same wealthy contacts, attending overlapping events, and quietly trying to outmaneuver one another to secure backing first."