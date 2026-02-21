Disturbing Photos of Andrew Windsor on the Floor Playing With a Little Boy Using a 'Boob Ball' Are Leaked — Hours After the Disgraced Royal's Historic Arrest
Feb. 20 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Ex-Prince Andrew was making himself look like a disgrace long before his arrest for his association with s-- fiend Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A series of cringe photos recently rediscovered revealed the former royal, who has been accused of being one of Epstein's biggest clients, playing catch with an unidentified infant and a bouncing ball designed to look like a woman's breast.
Disturbing Photos of Disgraced Andrew Windsor
The photos date back to 2011, and feature the man now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor down on all fours rolling a ball to a young child across the room.
A close-up snap reveals the ball is designed to look like a woman's breast – complete with a protruding nipple.
Reaction online was a mix of shock and outrage, with one woman posting: "It’s so disturbing, almost to the point that as a woman I no longer want kids after seeing this. What a sick, sick, disgusting world we live in. Where wealth and status can buy anything, even someone’s child!?"
Another user echoed: "As a mom, I find this behavior more than a 'bit weird.' The idea of my toddler playing ball with a boob makes me feel ill."
One person blamed Andrew's royal relatives: "It's just curious that this guy behaved liked this and no one in the royal family thought anything of it? I don't buy it, they knew all about it."
While another had a set of questions they wanted answered: "Who took that picture, whose child is it, why was it playing with a boob? Disturbing af that people think this is normal!"
Andrew Windsor's Shocking Arrest
Little has been "normal" since Andrew's shocking arrest. As Radar reported, Andrew was taken into custody by the Thames Valley Police on Thursday, February 19, on suspicion of misconduct while holding public office.
The royal disgrace was accused of sharing confidential trade envoy information with the late pedophile, but he has also faced "unofficial public charges" of sexually abusing minor girls, including Virginia Giuffre, who singled out the 66-year-old for years before taking her own life in 2025.
Giuffre had for years accused Andrew of sexual abuse when she was just 17, while she traveled with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.
Virginia Giuffre's Family Celebrate Andrew Windsor's Arrest
Following the news of Andrew's arrest, Giuffre's siblings exclusively told Radar in a statement: "Today, our broken hearts have been lifted at the news that no one is above the law, not even royalty.
"On behalf of our sister, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, we extend our gratitude to the UK's Thames Valley Police for their investigation and arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor."
"He was never a prince. For survivors everywhere, Virginia did this for you," they concluded.
EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of the Andrew Windsor Raid — Minute-by-Minute… Including How Secret Swoop by 15-Strong 'Stealth Cop Squad' Destroyed Royal Pariah's Plan to Spend 66th Birthday Alone in the Doghouse
Accusations Against Andrew Windsor
But the accusations against Andrew don't end there. There are also claims he may have smuggled a woman into Buckingham Palace who may have been trafficked into Britain on Epstein's "Lolita Express" jet.
One of the pictures in the massive Epstein file dump shows Andrew kneeling over a young woman who appears to be passed out.
And there is now word he may face police questioning over a grisly allegation that he watched a young girl, said to be between six and eight years old, being subjected to electric shock torture from Epstein and Maxwell.
The horrific allegation is said to stem from material referenced in an FBI report from July 2020 detailing claims of sexual abuse involving Andrew and Maxwell in Surrey during the mid-1990s.
The claim is reported to have originated from an anonymous tip-off and alleges that a woman was restrained on a table and "tortured with electrical shocks" while Andrew and other men looked on.