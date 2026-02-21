Disturbing Photos of Andrew Windsor on the Floor Playing With a Little Boy Using a 'Boob Ball' Are Leaked — Hours After the Disgraced Royal's Historic Arrest

A series of cringe photos recently rediscovered revealed the former royal, who has been accused of being one of Epstein's biggest clients, playing catch with an unidentified infant and a bouncing ball designed to look like a woman's breast.

The disgraced royal was arrested for his association with Jeffrey Epstein.

The photos date back to 2011, and feature the man now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor down on all fours rolling a ball to a young child across the room.

A close-up snap reveals the ball is designed to look like a woman's breast – complete with a protruding nipple.

Reaction online was a mix of shock and outrage, with one woman posting: "It’s so disturbing, almost to the point that as a woman I no longer want kids after seeing this. What a sick, sick, disgusting world we live in. Where wealth and status can buy anything, even someone’s child!?"

Another user echoed: "As a mom, I find this behavior more than a 'bit weird.' The idea of my toddler playing ball with a boob makes me feel ill."