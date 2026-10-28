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Home > News > The View

The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Complains About Skyrocketing Halloween Candy Prices: 'And I Make Good Money'

Photo of Alyssa Farah Griffin
Source: MEGA

Alyssa Farah Griffin weighed in on the rising cost of nearly everything.

Oct. 28 2026, Published 5:12 p.m. ET

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Halloween is right around the corner, but Alyssa Farah Griffin seems to be finding it hard to get in the spooky spirit.

During a recent episode of The View, the conservative co-host shared her thoughts on the rising cost of just about everything – including Halloween candy, RadarOnline.com has learned.

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Alyssa Farah Griffin Discusses Rising Costs

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Alyssa Farah Griffin said Halloween candy was expensive, even though she makes 'good money.'
Source: MEGA

Alyssa Farah Griffin said Halloween candy was 'expensive,' even though she makes 'good money.'

"I was just buying Halloween candy, like for my neighborhood, and I make good money!" she admitted. "It’s so expensive. All my mom friends are thinking about that.”

Griffin Halloween candy gripe came up during a conversation about the latest White House renovations. More specifically, they were discussing Donald Trump's outrage over Barack Obama comparing the historic building to a chain restaurant.

"I don't know if you've noticed, but he seems very focused on home renovations," Obama said at the time. "He should be on HGTV. Guy's building a ballroom that's bigger than the White House."

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Obama Compares White House to Cheesecake Factory

Image of During an Ohio rally, former President Barack Obama compared the White House to a Cheesecake Factory.
Source: MEGA

During an Ohio rally, former President Barack Obama compared the White House to a Cheesecake Factory.

"He's paved over the Rose Garden. He's put a helicopter pad on the South Lawn. And there's gold everywhere – what's up with the gold?" he continued. "Everything, more gold."

"He's got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory," Obama quipped.

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Trump Responds to Obama's Joke

Image of According to Trump, Barack Obama 'wouldn't understand' his White House renovations.
Source: MEGA

According to Trump, Barack Obama 'wouldn't understand' his White House renovations.

Not long after, Trump addressed the joke at a rally in Mississippi. He insisted that "the White House represents our country, and has to be pristine."

"I would try and explain that to a guy like Obama, but he wouldn't understand," he continued. "He doesn't understand the White House has to be clean, pristine, beautiful. It can't have cracks in the column."

The women of The View, however, believed Trump had his priorities all wrong.

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Sara Haines Slams Trump

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Sara Haines claims 'no one cares' about the White House renovations.
Source: MEGA

Sara Haines claims 'no one cares' about the White House renovations.

“Nobody cares what the White House looks like," Sara Haines argued. "It’s nice to worry about symbols when things get boring, and everyone’s eating well, and we all have healthcare. We can all then worry about our monuments, and our reflecting pools, and our ballrooms.”

“In the meantime, it is greatly offensive to splash around all this gold while people are hungry. That wasn’t in your campaign promise,” she continued. “‘I will give the remodeling of a century.’"

"No one voted on this, and no one cares about it.” Haines concluded.

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