The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Complains About Skyrocketing Halloween Candy Prices: 'And I Make Good Money'

"I was just buying Halloween candy, like for my neighborhood, and I make good money!" she admitted. "It’s so expensive. All my mom friends are thinking about that.”

Griffin Halloween candy gripe came up during a conversation about the latest White House renovations. More specifically, they were discussing Donald Trump's outrage over Barack Obama comparing the historic building to a chain restaurant.

"I don't know if you've noticed, but he seems very focused on home renovations," Obama said at the time. "He should be on HGTV. Guy's building a ballroom that's bigger than the White House."