The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Complains About Skyrocketing Halloween Candy Prices: 'And I Make Good Money'
Oct. 28 2026, Published 5:12 p.m. ET
Halloween is right around the corner, but Alyssa Farah Griffin seems to be finding it hard to get in the spooky spirit.
During a recent episode of The View, the conservative co-host shared her thoughts on the rising cost of just about everything – including Halloween candy, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Alyssa Farah Griffin Discusses Rising Costs
"I was just buying Halloween candy, like for my neighborhood, and I make good money!" she admitted. "It’s so expensive. All my mom friends are thinking about that.”
Griffin Halloween candy gripe came up during a conversation about the latest White House renovations. More specifically, they were discussing Donald Trump's outrage over Barack Obama comparing the historic building to a chain restaurant.
"I don't know if you've noticed, but he seems very focused on home renovations," Obama said at the time. "He should be on HGTV. Guy's building a ballroom that's bigger than the White House."
Obama Compares White House to Cheesecake Factory
"He's paved over the Rose Garden. He's put a helicopter pad on the South Lawn. And there's gold everywhere – what's up with the gold?" he continued. "Everything, more gold."
"He's got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory," Obama quipped.
Trump Responds to Obama's Joke
Not long after, Trump addressed the joke at a rally in Mississippi. He insisted that "the White House represents our country, and has to be pristine."
"I would try and explain that to a guy like Obama, but he wouldn't understand," he continued. "He doesn't understand the White House has to be clean, pristine, beautiful. It can't have cracks in the column."
The women of The View, however, believed Trump had his priorities all wrong.
Sara Haines Slams Trump
“Nobody cares what the White House looks like," Sara Haines argued. "It’s nice to worry about symbols when things get boring, and everyone’s eating well, and we all have healthcare. We can all then worry about our monuments, and our reflecting pools, and our ballrooms.”
“In the meantime, it is greatly offensive to splash around all this gold while people are hungry. That wasn’t in your campaign promise,” she continued. “‘I will give the remodeling of a century.’"
"No one voted on this, and no one cares about it.” Haines concluded.