'I Can Do Whatever I Want': Trump Claims He Could Have Done 'Bad Things' to Former Prez's Biden and Obama
Oct. 8 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has sparked a fresh firestorm with another eyebrow-raising, off-the-cuff remark, boasting he can "do whatever I want" when it comes to going after his Democratic adversaries, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president, 80, name dropped his predecessors Joe Biden and Barack Obama, as well as his 2016 challenger Hillary Clinton, boasting that he could have unleashed "very bad things" on the trio.
'I Could Have Done Very Bad Things' to Democrat Predecessors
While Trump sat behind the Oval Office's Resolute Desk taking questions from reporters on Wednesday, October 7, one shouted out, "You've started telling midterm voters, if the Democrats win control of Congress, they will impeach you. For what?"
The Commander-in-Chief responded by claiming he saw three different Democrat lawmakers being asked the question about what they would impeach him for, "and they didn't know...one of them was just dumbfounded by the question."
Trump then made the highly provocative claim, "With that being said, I could have done very bad things to Hillary Clinton. I could have done very very bad things to Joe Biden. I could have done very bad things to Barack Hussein Obama."
However, he noted, "I thought it was inappropriate to do so because you have to treat the office of the presidency with respect."
Trump Claims 'I Can Do Whatever I Want'
The reporters seemingly wanted to see where Trump was going with his statement as he went on to claim, "They impeached me twice. And to this moment, I can do whatever I want if I want. They've done some very bad things, many illegal things."
The tycoon reiterated, "But I view the presidency as a very sacred position...a position where it has to be treated publicly."
Trump went on to gripe about how the word "impeachment" was a "very seldom used word" in politics. Hillary's husband, Bill Clinton, was the first modern-era president to get impeached over allegedly lying to Congress about an affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. He was acquitted in1999.
Trump made history as the first U.S. president to be impeached twice, first in 2019 on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, and again in 2021 for incitement of insurrection following the deadly January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. He was acquitted by the Senate both times.
'I've Had Plenty of People Say Let's Go Get' Democrat Foes
"They went after me twice. I won overwhelmingly. Both of them were thrown out overwhelimingly, I was never even worried about it," Trump sneered about his two impeachments.
He contined, "You can't treat the presidency with disrespect. And again, I've had my shot and still do. I've had plenty of people say let's go get them," referring to Clinton, Biden and Obama. "And I said, 'No you can't do that to the presidency."
Trump's Foes Claim His Comments Are 'Words of a Dictator'
Trump's latest controversial remark came hot on the heels of another firestorm sparked at a Nebraska campaign rally, where he joked that a nuclear-armed Iran could "take out Los Angeles" or "take out San Diego" – two reliably Democratic California cities – triggering a fresh wave of outrage.
"He casually offered up two of our largest cities for annihilation by the enemy because they're located in a state that doesn't support him. Now he threatens opposition leaders and claims 'I can do whatever I want.' THIS IS UN-AMERICAN AND AUTHORITARIAN AND FRANKLY TREASONOUS," one person fumed on X.
A second person huffed, "Firstly, he wants Iran to 'take out' Los Angeles and San Diego, and now this. The words of a dictator," while a third sighed, "Someone make him stop talking; it's repulsive."