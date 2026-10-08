Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

'I Can Do Whatever I Want': Trump Claims He Could Have Done 'Bad Things' to Former Prez's Biden and Obama

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump made yet another eyebrow raising comment that had his enemies seething.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 8 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump has sparked a fresh firestorm with another eyebrow-raising, off-the-cuff remark, boasting he can "do whatever I want" when it comes to going after his Democratic adversaries, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president, 80, name dropped his predecessors Joe Biden and Barack Obama, as well as his 2016 challenger Hillary Clinton, boasting that he could have unleashed "very bad things" on the trio.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Could Have Done Very Bad Things' to Democrat Predecessors

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Joe Biden and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump made the odd claim that he 'could have done very bad things' to Biden, Obama and Hillary Clinton.

While Trump sat behind the Oval Office's Resolute Desk taking questions from reporters on Wednesday, October 7, one shouted out, "You've started telling midterm voters, if the Democrats win control of Congress, they will impeach you. For what?"

The Commander-in-Chief responded by claiming he saw three different Democrat lawmakers being asked the question about what they would impeach him for, "and they didn't know...one of them was just dumbfounded by the question."

Trump then made the highly provocative claim, "With that being said, I could have done very bad things to Hillary Clinton. I could have done very very bad things to Joe Biden. I could have done very bad things to Barack Hussein Obama."

However, he noted, "I thought it was inappropriate to do so because you have to treat the office of the presidency with respect."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Trump Claims 'I Can Do Whatever I Want'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump said his Democrat predecessors had done 'many illegal things.'

The reporters seemingly wanted to see where Trump was going with his statement as he went on to claim, "They impeached me twice. And to this moment, I can do whatever I want if I want. They've done some very bad things, many illegal things."

The tycoon reiterated, "But I view the presidency as a very sacred position...a position where it has to be treated publicly."

Trump went on to gripe about how the word "impeachment" was a "very seldom used word" in politics. Hillary's husband, Bill Clinton, was the first modern-era president to get impeached over allegedly lying to Congress about an affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. He was acquitted in1999.

Trump made history as the first U.S. president to be impeached twice, first in 2019 on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, and again in 2021 for incitement of insurrection following the deadly January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. He was acquitted by the Senate both times.

Article continues below advertisement

'I've Had Plenty of People Say Let's Go Get' Democrat Foes

Photo of Donald Trump and former presidents
Source: MEGA

'They impeached me twice,' Trump said of his rivals.

"They went after me twice. I won overwhelmingly. Both of them were thrown out overwhelimingly, I was never even worried about it," Trump sneered about his two impeachments.

He contined, "You can't treat the presidency with disrespect. And again, I've had my shot and still do. I've had plenty of people say let's go get them," referring to Clinton, Biden and Obama. "And I said, 'No you can't do that to the presidency."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Donald Trump, Natalie Harp

Who Is Natalie Harp? All About Trump's Very Young Blonde Aide, 35, Amid Concerns Over Their 'Unhealthy Bond'

Kimberly Guilfoyle allegedly asked a Trump donor to send her $100,000 for credit card bills.

'The Grifting Is Bad Enough': Kimberly Guilfoyle Ripped by Critics After She's Accused of Begging Trump Donor to Wire $100,000 for Credit Card Debit

Trump's Foes Claim His Comments Are 'Words of a Dictator'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump's comments left some Democrats seething that the president is a 'dictator.'

Trump's latest controversial remark came hot on the heels of another firestorm sparked at a Nebraska campaign rally, where he joked that a nuclear-armed Iran could "take out Los Angeles" or "take out San Diego" – two reliably Democratic California cities – triggering a fresh wave of outrage.

"He casually offered up two of our largest cities for annihilation by the enemy because they're located in a state that doesn't support him. Now he threatens opposition leaders and claims 'I can do whatever I want.' THIS IS UN-AMERICAN AND AUTHORITARIAN AND FRANKLY TREASONOUS," one person fumed on X.

A second person huffed, "Firstly, he wants Iran to 'take out' Los Angeles and San Diego, and now this. The words of a dictator," while a third sighed, "Someone make him stop talking; it's repulsive."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.