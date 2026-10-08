'I Can Do Whatever I Want': Trump Claims He Could Have Done 'Bad Things' to Former Prez's Biden and Obama

While Trump sat behind the Oval Office's Resolute Desk taking questions from reporters on Wednesday, October 7, one shouted out, "You've started telling midterm voters, if the Democrats win control of Congress, they will impeach you. For what?"

The Commander-in-Chief responded by claiming he saw three different Democrat lawmakers being asked the question about what they would impeach him for, "and they didn't know...one of them was just dumbfounded by the question."

Trump then made the highly provocative claim, "With that being said, I could have done very bad things to Hillary Clinton. I could have done very very bad things to Joe Biden. I could have done very bad things to Barack Hussein Obama."

However, he noted, "I thought it was inappropriate to do so because you have to treat the office of the presidency with respect."