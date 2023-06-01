Aaron Carter's House Sells for Nearly $750,000 After Pop Star's Shocking Drug-Related Drowning
Aaron Carter's house sold for $749, 900, seven months after the singer's tragic passing, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Carter was discovered dead inside of the same Lancaster, Calif., house on November 5, 2022, after a years-long battle with substance abuse issues.
The property was sold to a married couple from Huntington Beach, Calif., "as is" — implying some aspects of the house may be a fixer-upper — after the buyers made an "all cash" offer and shelled out a $22,050 deposit, according to reports from The Blast.
The spacious, 4,131 sq. ft. home has seven bedrooms and four bathrooms. Outdoors, the property features a large swimming pool and a hot tub.
Carter first put his Southern California home on the market in September 2022 for $829,900, but the price was slashed several times prior to the final sale.
"Real estate has been super good to me. Ready for a new chapter in my 3rd home which I plan on staying to make a beautiful life for my family," the "I Want Candy" Carter wrote via social media on Saturday, October 29, referring to his ex Melanie Martin and their 1-year-old son, Prince.
"This year has been super tough but I've learned so much," he added, before thanking all of his fans and followers for their "support."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As Radar previously reported, Carter was found dead in his bathroom last November. According to the autopsy results, he'd become "incapacitated while in the bathtub due to the effects" of pills and compressed air, which unfortunately caused his unintentional drowning.
"We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today," a spokesperson for Carter said in a statement on November 5, 2022, shortly after the news hit headlines. "At the moment his cause of death is being investigated. We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in."