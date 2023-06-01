Aaron Carter's House Sells for Nearly $750,000 After Pop Star's Shocking Drug-Related Drowning

Carter first put his Southern California home on the market in September 2022 for $829,900, but the price was slashed several times prior to the final sale.

"Real estate has been super good to me. Ready for a new chapter in my 3rd home which I plan on staying to make a beautiful life for my family," the "I Want Candy" Carter wrote via social media on Saturday, October 29, referring to his ex Melanie Martin and their 1-year-old son, Prince.

"This year has been super tough but I've learned so much," he added, before thanking all of his fans and followers for their "support."