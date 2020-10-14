Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie to Face Off Over Holiday Plans With the Kids The actors are set to meet before a judge and discuss custody in November.

They’re working things out! Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are set to meet before a judge and discuss custody of their kids for the holidays in November, according to Us Weekly.

“The holiday visitation had been set before the custody trial,” as source told the publication. “Brad will see the children on Christmas Day. He is hoping that he will be given increased custodial time with the kids which would result in having them overnight for the holidays this year. The decision will be made by the judge in November.”

The exes — who announced their engagement in 2012 after seven years together — wed in August 2014. Jolie, 45, filed for divorce from Pitt, 56, in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. They have yet to come to a custody agreement for their five youngest children: Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12. The Mr. and Mrs. Smith stars’ eldest son Maddox, 19, is legally considered an adult.

“Brad wants 50/50 joint physical and legal custody of the kids. Angelina has been unagreeable to those terms,” a separate insider told Us Weekly in September. “[She] will only agree to talk about an agreement if the home base for the children isn’t Los Angeles. The younger kids are in school in Los Angeles, which Angelina has always been opposed to. They are very smart and are eager to attend school in person [amid the COVID-19 pandemic].”

The insider added that tension between Pitt and Jolie has “escalated.”

A second source told Us in September that the Maleficent actress’ goal is to “protect the kids and the health of the family.”

“In the end, she is going to do what’s best for the children as she has done all along,” they added.

Since their divorce, Pitt has been in a relationship with Nicole Poturalski. News of their romance first broke in August, as confirmed by Us Weekly, but the pair were initially spotted together at a Los Angeles concert in November 2019, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. A source told Us Weekly in September that the actor and German model, 27, are “currently a go-with-the-flow situation, and Nicole’s not running around yelling about her love for Brad from the rooftops.”