Channing Who? Jenna Dewan Files Emergency Documents To Drop Tatum's Last Name Will she finally say ‘I do’ to boyfriend and baby daddy Steve Kazee?

Jenna Dewan divorced Channing Tatum, settled their custody agreement, and is expecting a new child with boyfriend Steve Kazee. Now, she’s ready to move on from her failed marriage and get rid of her ties to her ex.

According to The Blast, the Step Up actress, 39, has filed emergency documents to drop the last name Tatum, and restore her maiden name, Dewan. The urgency behind her paperwork has led to speculation that a wedding may be near for her and Kazee, 44.

The news of Dewan’s ex-parte filing comes at the heels of her newly-settled custody agreement with Tatum.

Court documents obtained by The Blast show the former couple have agreed to split 50/50 custody of their daughter Everly. According to the site, a counselor will assist in working out a schedule that will evenly split custody time between the famous parents — including holidays.

While both stars are allowed to post family photos with Everly, 6, neither of them can use her for sponsorships, advertisements or any other for-profit posts without the other’s consent.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, the Magic Mike star, 39, requested that neither he nor Dewan, 38, “use Everly’s name, image or likeness for any paid or for profit sponsorship, advertisement, campaign or partnership, including on any form of social media or any other media, without the prior written consent of the other party.”

In the same court order, he requested to establish a FaceTime schedule with Everly where the non-custodial parent would call Everly either through phone or FaceTime every day from 5:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., while the other parent should make sure she is available at that time.

While Dewan and Tatum have sorted out their co-parenting arrangements, Radar exclusively reported they aren’t on great terms.

“They’re on poor terms nowadays with very little love or common respect for how they’ve each decided to live their respective lives,” a source close to the former lovebirds said. “Jenna sees Channing as a heartless cheeseball who’s rushed way too quickly into the romance with Jessie J.”

As for Tatum’s thoughts on his ex-wife, the source told Radar: “he says she’s a hypocrite and super-controlling and petty-minded.”

As fans know, Tatum recently rekindled his romance with singer Jessie J following a brief split.