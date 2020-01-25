Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Settle Custody Battle As He Kisses Jessie J Actor tells fan, 'ain’t nobody more stunning and beautiful to look at' than galpal

News broke that Channing Tatum and his ex-wife Jenna Dewan settled their custody battle—and just hours later, he posted a photo on Instagram confirming he’s back together with galpal Jessie J.

That same night, Tatum and Jessie walked the red carpet together at the Music Cares event in Los Angeles on Friday. According toThe Blast, Tatum and Dewan have agreed to split custody of daughter Everly, 6, and not to exploit her on social media.

Court documents obtained by website show Tatum and Dewan, both 39, worked out an agreement that will allow them to split 50/50 custody of Everly. They will reportedly also consult a counselor to work out a specific schedule to split the holidays and custody time fairly. They can post family photos and events if they choose, but they will both refrain from using Everly for any for-profit posts. It includes sponsorships, advertisements, or any social media campaign without the other party’s consent, as The Blast reported.

Although RadarOnline.com reported earlier this month that Tatum and Jessie, 31, had reunited after a brief split, he made it official on January 24, by showing them kissing. Tatum posted the picture with the caption, “Gonna watch this unicorn sang tonight. Then we gonna get it in! Horns out!”

Jessie, 31, also showed her love in the comments, writing, “My BABY! Horns OUT! 😍😈.” Then the Magic Mike actor, 39, had to defend his girlfriend on social media after a hater commented, “Jenna looks better with you.”

“I don’t usually address s–t like this,” the 21 Jump Street actor replied on Instagram. “Why don’t you seriously think about what you’re doing. It’s hurtful and I ain’t about it. If you can’t not be a horrible hateful person on my page and support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman that Jess is … please kindly get TF out of here. No one wants you here.”

Tatum then wrote that he thinks the “Bang Bang” songstress is gorgeous inside and out. “Ain’t nobody more stunning and beautiful to look at, but even more as a human than Jess. And yeah, that includes my ex. Sorry about your opinion. But what I said is facts. Just facts. OK bye be careful with your actions. It’s what you create for yourself.”

The hunk then noted in another comment, “And just to be super clear for the other people that love to turn s*** around. Jenna is beautiful and amazing in her own right. But no and I mean no is more beautiful or better than anyone else.”

“Beauty isn’t measurable. It’s in the eye of the beholder,” the actor concluded. “So while all you infinitely beautiful people pour over these words and try and find s— to start s— wit. I’m gonna be enjoying my MF night with my gorgeous lady and cuddle up in her beautiful heart.”

But some fans were upset about Tatum comparing Dewan and Jessie, with one responding, “BOOM! That’s how you love and respect your significant other,” and another snarking, “No need to throw shade at your ex-wife who you have child with … sad.” Tatum and Jessie reconciled after about a month apart.

Sources said after the split that the two were not on the same page regarding the future of their relationship, and while Jessie preferred living in her native England, Tatum had to be in Los Angeles to see his daughter. But they apparently worked the issues out. In Touch was the first to report the news that they were hanging out together again. Tatum was joined by Jessie on a shopping trip with his daughter in Santa Monica on January 12.

Meanwhile, Dewan is pregnant with her second child with boyfriend Steve Kazee. She and Tatum announced they were divorcing in April 2018. Tatum was first seen publicly with Jessie in November 2018 after she attended his Magic Mike Live show in London and posted about it on Instagram.