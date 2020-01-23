Back On! Channing Tatum & Jessie Rekindle Romance 1 Month After Split ‘Magic Mike’ actor was caught swiping for love on dating app Raya following breakup.

Channing Tatum and Jessie J are back on, just one month after their sudden split.



RadarOnline.com readers know that after their breakup, the Magic Mike star, 39, was spotted swiping for love on celebrity dating app Raya, while Jessie J, 31, was seen posting cryptic messages about heartbreak on her Instagram.



Sources said at the time that the two were not on the same page regarding the future of their relationship, and while Jessie J preferred living in England, Tatum had to be in Los Angeles to see his daughter. But now, after a brief split, an insider told In Touch the lovebirds are fully “back together.”



“I know they don’t want to make any kind of statement about having broken up or about being back together,” the insider added. “They took a little break, and now they’re together again. That’s it.”

The outlet was the first to report the news of the pair’s reunion after seeing photos of Tatum spending time with the “Bang Bang” singer in Santa Monica on January 12. The two were pictured shopping at Restoration Hardware with the actor’s daughter, Everly.

“They were looking at the teepee tents for kids and other kids’ furniture,” an eyewitness told the outlet at the time. “They looked like a really cute family. Everly was running around and checking out the teepee. It was really sweet.”



Readers know Tatum and Jessie J called it quits in December 2019, after one year of dating. Still, days after news broke of their separation, Tatum commented a series of heart emojis on his ex’s Instagram post about mental health.



While neither spoke publicly of their breakup, the singer shared an Instagram Story that seemed to be about her heartache. “Delayed emotions are…well…not so fun,” she wrote in white text on top of a black background.

Tatum was previously married to Step Up co-star Jenna Dewan. The two parted ways in April 2018, after nine years of marriage. They are still hashing out the details of their custody agreement, and the dancer is now expecting a child with boyfriend Steve Kazee.