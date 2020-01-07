Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A very pregnant Jenna Dewan was seen showing off her style in a white and grey striped see-through dress this week in Los Angeles. The dancer, 39, was pictured looking happy and relaxed while on a stroll with daughter Everly Tatum.

As Jenna helped her mini-me climb walls, cameras captured her flowing sheer dress, which displayed her growing baby bump. Luckily, the star wore pants underneath the piece, saving herself from an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction.

Jenna finished her look with a dark hat and sandals. She flaunted her pregnancy glow while sipping on a green juice.

Hours later on Twitter, the Flirty Dancing host posted a collage of photos and videos from her trip to the L.A. Zoo with daughter Everly, 6, and boyfriend Steve Kazee.

“Thank you @lazoo for an incredible time! Babe you are my rainbow. Also so happy you met your soul mate Charlie the sloth. Ev- you are just the best,” she captioned the post.

Steve, 44, also shared a post featuring photos from the fun outing on his Instagram.

“Finally got everyone in the house healthy enough to make it out to see the Zoo Lights. Better late than never! Thank you to @lazoo for having us! Bucket list: I got to pet Charlie the Sloth!!” he wrote.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Jenna — who shares Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum — is expecting her first child with Steve. Though the two are not yet engaged, the Working Class actor has made it clear he’s in it for the long run.

On Jenna’s birthday, the hunk posted a sweet message for her on his Instagram.

“This woman. What an indelible mark she has placed on my heart,” he wrote alongside a photo of her holding her baby bump in bed.