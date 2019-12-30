Swoon! Steve Kazee Jokes His Instagram Has Turned Into A Jenna Dewan ‘Fan Account’ The lovebirds are expecting their first child together.

Steve Kazee can’t get enough of his baby mama.

The Working Class actor, 44, made fans swoon on Sunday, December 29, when he posted an Instagram tribute to his pregnant girlfriend, Jenna Dewan.

“Disclaimer: I’m aware this is basically an @jennadewan fan account now. There is a reason for that. That reason is that I constantly watch with absolute awe as she has carves her path through this world and all the while she does it with a level of grace that we should all aspire to,” Kazee captioned a string of photos of Dewan, 39. In the first, the dancer and actress is seen lying sideways on a hospital bed, showing off her baby bump.

“From starring as a mother to her beautiful daughter and our soon to be child, to her lead role as a partner in my life, to her starring turn on @soundtracknetflix, and to the premiere of @flirtydancefox tonight she never fails to inspire and amaze me. So yes…I’m proud. Incredibly. I want everyone to know about her because she is a gift to this world in so many ways. So thank you for visiting this fan account. Happy premiere day my love!” Kazee continued.

Fans and friends quickly took to the comments section to gush about the actor’s sweet comments — as did Dewan. “Oh. My. God. 😩❤️😭 You are sent from the stars. Couldn’t love or appreciate you more ❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Kazee and Dewan have been going strong since September 2018, two months after she split from then-husband Channing Tatum. Though the stars kept things low-key at first, it soon became obvious to their pals and to the world that they were in love.

On October 27, 2018, Dewan filed for divorce from Tatum, 39, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The two finalized their divorce this November and are still hashing out the details of their custody agreement.

For months, Kazee and Dewan continued gushing about one another on Instagram, and on September 24, they announced the actress’ pregnancy. “We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!” They said in a joint statement to PEOPLE at the time. Readers know this will be the couple’s first child together, though Dewan is already mom to 6-year-old daughter Everly with ex Tatum.

While Kazee has not popped the question to Dewan, he’s made it clear that he hopes to stay with her forever.

“This woman. What an indelible mark she has placed on my heart,” he captioned an Instagram post on her birthday. “The day of her birth has been a full one for us so far…dropping off the kiddo at school, baby doc appointment, nursery planning, moving into our new home, picking the kiddo up from school and so many other little life moments. Through it all I love catching eyes with her and knowing that she is the person I will be spending the rest of my life with. I couldn’t be more grateful that she was put on this earth and that we found each other through all the noise. I love you Jenna and I hope you have the happiest of birthdays!”