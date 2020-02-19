Jenna Dewan Says ‘Yes’ To Steve Kazee After Dropping Tatum From Her Name

Jenna Dewan Says ‘Yes’ To Steve Kazee After Dropping Tatum From Her Name Pregnant star is ready to walk down the aisle again following messy divorce.

Jenna Dewan is ready to walk down the aisle again following her messy divorce from Channing Tatum — and this time, it’s with boyfriend Steve Kazee!

The lovebirds, who are expecting their first child together, announced their engagement on Tuesday, February 18, on Instagram.

Next to a photo of the two sharing a passionate kiss, Dewan, 39, wrote: “A lifetime to love and grow with you…you have my heart ❤️”

In the shot, the Flirty Dancing host is seen showing off her delicate diamond ring.

Kazee, 44, shared the same photo on his Instagram with the caption: “When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen. When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years.”

Fans, friends and loved ones took to the comments section to congratulate the pair. Twilight actress Nikki Reed voiced her excitement under Kazee and Dewan’s posts before revealing on her Instagram Story that she and her sustainable jewelry brand Bayou with Love were behind the gem.

“An honor to be a very small part of this special moment,” she wrote. “I love you both, and all I can say is your love is pure magic.”

The couple’s engagement news comes just days after Dewan filed emergency documents to drop her ex-husband’s last name, Tatum, and restore her maiden name, Dewan. The urgency behind her paperwork led to speculation that she was ready to wed Kazee.

The dancer and the Tempting Fate actor have been going strong since November 2018, weeks after Dewan called it quits with Tatum, 39, and he moved on with singer Jessie J.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Dewan and Tatum finalized their divorce in November 2019 after splitting in 2018 following nine years of marriage. The exes recently hashed out the details of their custody agreement and decided to split their time equally with daughter Everly, 6.

Dewan is now ready to give birth to her second child, a baby with Kazee. Ever since they announced her pregnancy, Kazee has not stopped gushing about his leading lady on social media. On his Instagram, he even joked that his account as become a Dewan “fan account.”