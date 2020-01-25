Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

JWoww's Ex-Husband Roger Mathews Has Sexy Girlfriend After Nasty Divorce Hairdresser Danielle Miele is his new lady following split from 'Jersey Shore' star.

JWoww‘s ex-husband Roger Mathews has a new girlfriend—gorgeous hairdresser Danielle Miele, RadarOnline.com has confirmed.

“Roger has kept it quiet but he’s been dating her for a while,” a source told Radar. “They’ve been seen out a lot together over the past year.”

Although it’s not clear exactly when it became a full-blown romance, the source said, “They went ax-throwing together back in July with a big group of people in Toms River,” New Jersey.

According to another website, Roger, 44, and Danielle have been taking things slow but are now officially a couple.

Danielle reportedly wants to stay out of the spotlight, which is likely refreshing for Roger, who went through a very public breakup from Jersey Shore star JWoww, 33.

According to the site, Roger and Danielle first met back in May while at a concert in Jersey.

As Radar readers know, JWoww had a bitter split from her husband in 2018. She kicked him out of the home they shared together and had a nasty 911 moment with their two children, daughter Meilani, 4, and son Greyson, 2, caught in the middle.

Although Roger wanted to save their relationship and keep their family together, JWoww said about dating young Zack Clayton Carpinello, “I decided to move on and I moved on with a 24-year-old.”

After In Touch identified JWoww’s lover as wrestler Zack in April 2019, the two of them headed out on their first public date at Universal Studios Florida.

She and Roger finalized their divorce at the end of August, and the exes are now amicably co-parenting their children.

JWoww recently helped hunky beau Zack celebrate his 25th birthday.

She apparently forgave him after his groping scandal detailed by Radar.

They reconciled after briefly splitting in October following an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation when fans saw racy PDA between Zack and Angelina Pivarnick.

In clips from a club night in Las Vegas, Zack was seen groping Angelina’s backside, wrapping his arms around her waist, and whispering in her ear. Meanwhile, JWoww was passed out drunk right next to them!

“After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt,” JWoww wrote online afterwards. “I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me.”

Zack said he was sorry, noting on Instagram, “I made mistakes that I cannot take back, which I take full responsibility for. … I sincerely apologize to Jenni. I apologize to Angelina as well.”

Angelina went on to get married to fiancé Chris Larangeira and JWoww took Zack back!

As for Roger, the website reported that new gal Danielle has met his kids by JWoww, a sure sign things are going well.

On social media, Danielle calls herself a hair “bridal specialist.”

And after his ordeal with JWoww, Roger is free to walk down the aisle again anytime he wants!