JWoww Celebrates Disgraced Boyfriend Zack's Birthday With 'Jersey Shore' Co-Stars Divorced reality star and Carpinello reconciled after his groping scandal.

All forgiven!

Jenni “JWoww” Farley celebrated her boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello‘s birthday this weekend with her Jersey Shore co-stars also on hand after his groping scandal.

JWoww, who divorced Roger Mathews, the father of her two children, has had a tumultuous relationship with Zack.

They reconciled earlier this month after briefly splitting in October after, on an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, fans saw racy PDA between Zack and Angelina Pivarnick.

In clips from a club night in Las Vegas, Zack — nicknamed “24” for his age — was seen groping Angelina’s backside, wrapping his arms around her waist, and whispering in her ear. Meanwhile, JWoww was passed out drunk right next to them!

“After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt,” JWoww wrote online. “I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me. For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a storyline that will forever haunt me.”

JWoww said about her breakup from Zack at the time, “My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”

Carpinello said he was sorry, noting on Instagram,“I made mistakes that I cannot take back, which I take full responsibility for. … I sincerely apologize to Jenni. I apologize to Angelina as well.”

Angelina went on to get married last month to fiancé Chris Larangeira.

And surprisingly JWoww took Zack back!

Before Christmas, on Saturday, Dec. 21, the reality star hailed him on his 25th birthday, and was joined by fellow Jersey Shore costars, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren and Vinny Guadagnino.

“When 24 turns 25,” JWoww, 35, captioned a photo of the party, which featured lots of food at The Butcher’s Block restaurant in New Jersey.

JWoww also posted a shot of Zack with some steaks.

Former jailbird The Situation shared the same photo on his Instagram account, noting in his caption, “Great Food & Even Greater Company 🥩.”

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi wasn’t there but commented “WELP I LOVE YOU ALL. I am def coming next time mawmas #family,” on social media.

After In Touch identified JWoww’s lover as wrestler Zack in April 2019, the two of them headed out on their first public date at Universal Studios Florida.

They laughed in video from the car and appeared to be having a great time together.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, JWoww had a nasty split from husband Roger in 2018. She kicked him out of the home they shared together and had a nasty 911 moment with their two children, daughter Meilani, 4, and son Greyson, 2, caught in the middle.

Although Roger, 43, wanted to save their relationship and keep their family together, JWoww said about dating young Zack, “I decided to move on and I moved on with a 24-year-old.”

Now he’s 25!

Zack is a friend of JWoww’s younger brother, and works as a personal trainer and professional wrestler.

Roger has recently taken the high road about his ex’s new romance, telling Us Weekly, “He seems like a terrific guy and they seem to really be happy, and I’m very happy for them. Co-parenting has been getting much easier and we have a very friendly relationship and do things as a family together which makes the kids very happy. Wish her nothing but positive things.”