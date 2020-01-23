The threesome partner Meghan King Edmonds’ claims her ex Jim Edmonds has moved on to has been revealed.

Page Six confirmed that the alleged third party is video model and 2007 Playboy “Cyber Girl of the Month” Katie O’ Connor!

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Meghan, 35, disclosed she and Jim, 49, had a threesome five years ago, not too long after they’d tied the knot, but up until now, the identity of the person was unknown.

“We had just gotten married and I knew that [Jim] had this bad boy kind of past and we were newlyweds and trying to have fun,” she said during the January 20 episode of her Intimate Knowledge podcast. “He wanted to have a threesome, and I thought about it and I thought, ‘Ok, maybe, yeah sure.’ So, we decided to have a threesome — a consensual, adult decision — with a friend of mine.”

Though the former Real Housewives of Orange County star said she invited the friend into her bedroom because she was “comfortable,” with her, but after their sexual encounter, their friendship gradually died. When the two did run into each other afterward, she observed an awkward interaction between her and Jim. She also recognized the lavish gifts her friend seemed to show despite being unemployed.

Then, after learning the “threesome girl” attended a birthday party in Cabo with Jim, she finally made the connection that her ex and her former friend were dating!

Following the allegations, Jim spoke out in his defense, insisting his plus one and Meghan were no longer friends.

“I was invited to a surprise birthday party this weekend for one of my best friends and decided to bring a date. There is no affair going on here. It has been a plus-one for the weekend,” Jim told Us Weekly. “The woman I am in Cabo with is not her friend. They have not spoken in over three years.”

He also claimed that most of his threesomes with Meghan were initiated by her, adding that she even had some in his absence!

“Would that not being considered cheating?” he asked.

As Radar readers know, infidelity had been an issue in Jim and Meghan’s marriage. The athlete actually filed for divorce after his ex accused him of sleeping with their former nanny. They are currently in the midst of figuring out their 50/50 custody agreement for their daughter Aspen, 3, and twin boys Hart and Hayes, 1.