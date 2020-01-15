Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Felicity Huffman’s eldest daughter, Sophia Macy, is moving on from her college admissions scandal and taking on a new role on The Twilight Zone!

The up-and-coming actress, 19, was just cast in Season 2 of the series, in an episode titled “Among the Untrodden.” The teen confirmed the news on Instagram with a post captioned: “Been wanting to talk about this for a MINUTE! I’m so so grateful @abbiehern_ I love you and I love acting with you #twilightzone #cbsallaccess.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Sophia’s big break comes three months after her famous mom, 57, was released from prison. The Desperate Housewives alum sentenced to 14 days behind bars for paying $15,000 to rig her daughter’s university entrance exams. She was also ordered to pay a $30,000 fine and serve 250 hours of community service.

“I broke the law. I have admitted that, and I pleaded guilty to this crime. There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period,” Felicity told the court in September 2019.

Her husband, actor William H. Macy, gave a personalized letter to the judge during the case. In it, he explained that his wife was not a criminal but was only trying to help their daughters have a better future. Still, after the girls (Sophia and Georgia Macy) learned of the scam, their relationship with Felicity “exploded.”

“Rebuilding that relationship will be a long process,” he wrote. “But I also want you to know Felicity has raised two amazing young women.”

At the time, Sophia was banned from entering her college of choice — an acting school which, ironically, doesn’t require SAT scores for admission. Georgia, 17, has since been accepted into Vassar College in New York.

The 10-episode season of “The Twilight Zone” starring Sophia will premiere on CBS All Access later this year.