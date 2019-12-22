Feud Score! Teresa & Caroline 'Have Filmed A Super Bowl Commercial Together' Manzo 'isn't returning' to 'RHONJ' but ladies profit off their bitter battle!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey frenemies Teresa Giudice and her former co-star Caroline Manzo won’t be reuniting on the Bravo show but they’ve filmed a Super Bowl commercial together, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

As reported yesterday, Teresa, 47, and Caroline, 58, put their bitter feud temporarily aside to do a joint project. The surprise reunion happened after Teresa’s split from husband Joe.

Now a source has told Radar, “Teresa and Caroline have shot a Super Bowl commercial together in Los Angeles for hummus.” “It’s a big deal because they hate each other but did this one off thing,” the insider added.

Caroline hasn’t appeared on the Bravo reality show since its fifth season and the source said, “She’s not coming back to RHONJ.”

The fan account @rhonybrovo on Instagram leaked a clip of Teresa and Caroline working together, sitting at a red table on an all-red set. They appeared to be having tea and chatting.

In October, during her explosive interview with former jailbird Joe who is in Italy, Teresa told Andy Cohen that she blamed their time behind bars on Caroline.

The RHONJ star speculated that she was the “rat” that put her and her husband behind bars and ultimately ended with him moving to Italy amid a deportation case.

Caroline has slammed Teresa’s claim, ranting to her son on his “Dear Albie” podcast, “There comes a point in everyone’s life when enough is enough. I am at that point with her because I have heard over the years that she has slandered me numerous times on her live shows, numerous times to people that just go up to her on the street, in the press, on reunions. This is not the first time she has made this claim. Those are big words.

“Once in a while you got to take the bully, pull them up by their shirt, pull them into your face and say this is the reality. This is life. I am going to clear things up for you. And that’s what I’m doing,” Caroline said.

Dissing Teresa even more, Caroline added, “What she says, thinks about me, means nothing….She is just so abrasive, and she has no moral compass. She has said things about me to people that are completely fabricated.”

Teresa and Joe just separated after 20 years of marriage. Joe is currently living in Italy, away from Teresa and their four daughters, while he waits for a judge to rule on his deportation case appeal.

Newly-slim Joe posted a shirtless video to show he’s single and ready to mingle.

While sources have told Radar that Cohen has begged Caroline to return to RHONJ, an insider said, “Teresa doesn’t want Caroline back.”

But they can stand each other just enough to make a commercial for TV’s highest rated sporting event!