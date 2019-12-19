Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Katie Who? Jamie Foxx Parties Hard With Lingerie Models To Celebrate His Birthday

Katie Who? Jamie Foxx Parties Hard With Lingerie Models To Celebrate His Birthday

Katie Who? Jamie Foxx Parties Hard With Lingerie Models To Celebrate His Birthday ‘Everyone knows he’s a single man again,’ a source says of Holmes’ ex.

Jamie Foxx continues to revel in life without Katie Holmes, including at a wild birthday bash the bachelor recently threw himself for his 52nd birthday!

The actor was flanked by dozens of lingerie models at the epic December 14 house party to celebrate turning a year older the day before, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Guests — including Chris Brown — filled almost every room at the actor’s stunning $10.5 million mansion in Hidden Valley on Saturday night and partied into the early morning hours.

“Drinks were flowing and everyone was going wild — you could barely move in the main rooms and recording studio, and he was trying to keep people from going upstairs,” an insider told Radar.

“Jamie was spoiled for choice when it came to pretty women — [the party] was filled with lingerie and swimwear models including ambassadors for the Fashion Nova brand,” noted the insider, adding, “Everyone knows he’s a single man again and women were falling over themselves to chat with him, desperate to become the next Katie Holmes; he was flirting with a lot of guests.”

As Radar recently reported, Foxx split with Holmes in August, and he was most recently linked to his 19-year-old protégé, Sela Vave, and Dana Caprio, a 26-year-old model and waitress who is a popular employee at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant SUR .

But Holmes and the Ray star’s latest flings seemed to be the last things on his mind over the weekend.

“All of his friends and family were [at his birthday party], but Katie was not invited, and he’s made it clear it’s over between them and he’s moving on,” said the insider, who noted Foxx “seems to be in a really good place.”

Foxx kicked off the festivities well before his actual birthday. On December 11, he hit Warwick nightclub, where he got up to perform. On the day of his birthday two days later, he partied it up in Las Vegas at Hakkasan nightclub at MGM Grand with Lil Jon.