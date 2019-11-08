There is still hope for BH90210 fans.

Tori Spelling and her former co-star Brian Austin Green posted cryptic messages about the future of their recently cancelled show.

Spelling posted a photo on her Instagram wearing her red prom dress from the premiere episode of the reboot of the beloved 90s series.

In her caption, she included a list of three accomplishments, adding that the show, “is so meta that all the reality out there just helps us continue to evolve and gives us GREAT new storylines!”

“The gift that keeps on giving,” she continued “We aim to keep audiences guessing what will happen next. So stay tuned as our journey unfolds… #bh90210 #onthemove #myhighschooldressfits #miraclesdohappen”

In Green’s Instagram post, he wrote, “When Fox picked up the show it was always billed as a summer event. Thanks to Fox we did 306 episodes of 90210 (9021bro can fact check that number) if the show gets picked up somewhere else we will talk about making more but thank you to all the fans that kept the dream alive and supported us for so long :)))”

As Radar readers know, Fox announced the cancellation of BH90210 after only one season.

“We are so proud to have reunited in a very special summer event one of the network’s legacy series and casts with 90210 fans across the country,” Fox said in a statement.

“Profound thanks to and respect for Brian, Gabrielle, Ian, Jason, Jennie, Shannen and Tori, who, along with the entire crew and everyone at FOX and CBS Television Studios, poured their hearts and souls into this truly inventive and nostalgic revival.”

Following the news, Green, who played David Silver, took to his Instagram page, confirming the end of the short-lived reboot.

“No more. Sorry,” he wrote on the social media platform.

BH90210, a show featuring most of the original cast, premiered to strong ratings.

As Radar previously reported, Jennie Garth, Gabrielle Carteris, Shannen Doherty, Jason Priestly, Green, and Ian Ziering “took major pay cuts in exchange for executive producer credits and a slice of the backend,” an insider explained adding, “If it did well, they would have leverage to negotiate.”

Spelling, who co-created the reboot with Garth, was planning to take advantage of the “rating success,” and “ask for a massive raise” to appear in more than the six shows she originally agreed to filming.

Unfortunately, however, BH90210 didn’t keep people entertained as it gradually declined as the season went on.

Though Spelling claims it is not yet the end, cancellations are nothing new to her. Radar exclusively reported she and her co-host Garth cancelled the fifth show of their talk show tour, Jennie Garth & Tori Spelling Live: A Night to Remember. As Radar learned, “tickets didn’t sell very well.”

The remaining shows, though still slated to occur, have not sold many tickets.