9021-It's Over! Ian Ziering's Wife Erin Officially Files For Divorce After Separation Announcement The couple's split after 9 years together is 'ugly,' a source tells Radar.

Ian Ziering‘s marriage is legally ending after nine years.

One week after the couple announced their separation, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor’s wife Erin filed for divorce in Los Angeles on November 5, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

According to Los Angeles court records obtained by Radar, the mommy blogger, 39, filed for “Dissolution with minor children.”

The ex-couple shares two daughters together: Mia, 8, and Penna, 6.

A source previously told Radar the actor, 55, and his estranged wife had been “fighting a lot,” and the split was getting “ugly.”

Erin hinted at a less-than-friendly split in an Instagram post on October 31.

“After 9 1/2 years of marriage Ian asked for a divorce. After having asked multiple times I knew it was time to give up,” she wrote.

It seems life imitated art in the troubled marriage. On the ratings-challenged 90210 reboot, Ian’s character Steve Sanders was in the process of divorcing his wife.