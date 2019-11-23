Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kim Cries About 2013 Maternity Gown Fail Amid Wardrobe War With Kanye Husband West is now trying to control her fashion choices!

Kim Kardashian is crying about a maternity dress gone bad amid her wardrobe war with husband Kanye West exposed by RadarOnline.com.

The Skims designer, 39, sat down with Vogue to reflect back on 21 of her most iconic and disappointing looks since 2006 and revealed that her 2013 Met Gala gown was once one of her least favorite looks.

At the time, Kim, who was expecting the first of her four children with Kanye, daughter North, accompanied him to the annual event, donning a Givenchy floral maternity gown. The dress would get slammed online, triggering Kim’s tears.

“I was crying, like, the whole way home because I just couldn’t believe it. There were all these memes about me and this ‘couch,’ ” Kim recalled of the funny memes that followed.

“I think Robin Williams even tweeted it, said I looked like Mrs. Doubtfire. It was like this whole thing, so I just cried.”

The reality star admitted she wasn’t invited to the Met Ball, but went as Kanye’s plus one since he was performing at the event. Despite being “very pregnant, very puffy, and bloated,” she stood alongside her man and attended the first of many Met Gala appearances.

Though the internet made her question her outfit, she now thinks her gown was “sick” and ahead of its time.

“I just remember [Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen] came up to me and loved my outfit and my gloves,” said the KUWTK star. “So none of the critics mattered because the Olsen twins approved.”

Among the many other looks she reviewed was also the black bodysuit she wore beneath a sheet skirt when she attended Kanye’s concert in 2016.

Unfortunately, the Jesus Is King rapper, 42, has turned over a new leaf and doesn’t approve of such a look these days.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the fashion designer got into an argument with her about sexy looks and has since been trying to impose strict restrictions on his wife’s wardrobe choices.

“He used to be all about showing off Kim’s sex appeal, but he’s turned conservative all of a sudden and he now visibly cringes when he sees her leave the house showing too much skin,” an insider told Radar.

Now Kanye “tries to rein her in as if she’s a teenage girl, demanding that she ‘can’t go out looking like that.”