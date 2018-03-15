RHOA Report! Hotlanta’s Sizzling, Scandalous Seven Housewives

Keeping up with all the members of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast can be almost impossible unless you’re watching every episode of the Bravo reality TV series with a pen and notepad. Even if you spend every Sunday evening glued to the TV screen to be the first one to witness the new developments in the personal lives and business ventures of these seven Atlanta women, it’s pretty easy to miss a thing or two.

Some of you may not know the juiciest details about Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, NeNe Leakes, and other stars of the hit reality show. Luckily for you, Radar is going to help you catch up with the lives of these seven Atlanta housewives who make millions of Americans smile, laugh, wipe away tears, shake heads in disbelief and involuntarily drop their jaws in shock every Sunday at 8/7c.

Since the debut of Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2008, many things have changed in the lives of the reality show’s cast members. Let’s see who the current RHOA cast members are, how much they earn, who they are dating or married to, and what feuds have had the biggest impact on their lives.

1. Cynthia Bailey

Born: February 19, 1968 in Tuscumbia, Alabama.

Joined RHOA: Season 3 in 2010.

Known For: Her appearance in 2016’s Sharknado: The 4th Awakens, being a guest judge at 65th Miss Universe in 2017, appearing on the cover of Vanity Fair, and having her own successful eyewear line, Cynthia Bailey Eyewear.

Relationships: Bailey married bar/club owner Peter Thomas in July 2010. The duo announced their plans to divorce in 2016, and finalized their divorce in March 2017. During RHOA’s 10th season, Bailey was dating businessman Will Jones. However, their relationship was on the rocks following Jones’ cheating scandal.

Children: Bailey welcomed her first child, daughter Noelle, with Leon Robinson in November 1999.

Feuds: Bailey has feuded with pretty much every co-star on RHOA, but her most brutal beefs have been with Kim Zolciak, Kenya Moore, and NeNe Leakes, whom she called her “worst enemy.” However, Bailey and Leakes later buried the hatchet and reconciled on RHOA.

Salary: Bailey got a serious pay raise for Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10, from $1.2 million to a whopping $1.6 million for the entire season. Bailey’s salary increase is totally justifiable. Her massive contributions to the show’s growing popularity that season included her widely publicized divorce from husband of six years, a new relationship, and that cheating scandal surrounding her new beau.

2. Kandi Burruss

Born: May 17, 1976 in College Park, Georgia.

Joined RHOA: Season 2 in 2009 to replace DeShawn Snow.

Known For: Being part of U.S. female R&B vocal quarter called Xscape, her solo singing and songwriting career, landing her own RHOA spin-off The Kandi Factory, and two other spin-offs, Kandi’s Wedding and Kandi’s Ski Trip; founding her own sex toy company called Bedroom Kandi, and starting her own sex and relationship web series on Ustream, Kandi Koated Nights. Yep, we’ve seen a lot of Kandi since her debut on Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Relationships: Burruss dated her baby daddy Russell ‘Block’ Spencer of Block Entertainment; then got engaged to Ashley ‘A.J.’ Jewell in 2008 (Jewell died the following year after sustaining head injuries in a bar fight). Afterwards, Burruss got engaged to Todd Tucker, a former producer of RHOA. The pair met during the show’s fourth season in 2011. Tucker and Burruss tied the knot in April 2014.

Children: Burruss and Spencer welcomed their daughter, Riley Burruss, in August 2002. Burruss became mom for the second time in January 2016 when she gave birth to her son Ace Wells Tucker, with husband Todd Tucker.

Feuds: There has been a feud brewing between Burruss and her longtime Bravo co-star Porsha Williams, who spread rumors about Burruss’s husband’s infidelity. Burruss and her other RHOA co-star, Kim Zolciak, have also engaged in a long-running bad blood, with the latter claiming that Burruss had once propositioned her for oral sex.

Salary: Burruss is the second highest-paid RHOA cast member after co-star NeNe Leakes. The TV personality raked in a staggering $2 million for season 10 after her pay raise bump of $200,000. Burruss’s enormous salary can be explained by the fact that she was already a multi-millionaire prior to joining the cast of Real Housewives of Atlanta thanks to her singing career in Xscape.

3. Kenya Moore

Born: January 24, 1971 in Detroit, Michigan. Kenya Moore was raised by her grandmother Doris Grant and aunt after her teenage parents, mom Patricia Moore and dad Ronald Grant, abandoned the girl at three days old.

Joined RHOA: Season 5 in 2012.

Known For: Winning the Miss USA contest in 1993 and competing at Miss Universe later that same year; being a member of the cast of The Celebrity Apprentice in 2015, and her many other projects as an actress, model, producer and author.

Relationships: Moore is famous for dating and breaking up with ex-boyfriends Walter Jackson and Matt Jordan over the course of her first four seasons on RHOA. Moore finally found her true love and got married to businessman and restaurant owner Marc Daly in June 2017.

Children: None (though there were rumors that Moore got pregnant with her first child in 2017).

Feuds: Over the years, the feud between Moore and Zolciak has shown no signs of going away, with the two engaging in a back-and-forth of explosive insults about “fake” marriage, “horrible” attitude, and “botched” plastic surgery.

Salary: Moore pulled in $1.5 million for RHOA Season 10 after receiving a $100,000 raise. However, the TV personality will probably not be able to get another pay raise from Bravo unless she starts sharing more of her personal life on camera. Moore has been in hot water for failing to get her new husband, the notoriously private Marc Daly, on the show.

4. NeNe Leakes

Born: December 13, 1967 in Queens, New York.

Real Name: Linnethia Monique Johnson.

Joined RHOA: Season 1 in 2008 (Leakes is one of the show’s original cast members).

Known For: Being an original cast members on Fox’s sitcom Glee; appearing on NBC’s sitcom The New Normal; participating on Donald Trump’s The Celebrity Apprentice and ABC’s Dancing with the Stars; Leakes also made her Broadway debut in 2014, has her own clothing line and a national comedy tour titled “So Nasty, So Rude.” In 2013, the reality star founded her own television production company called NeNe Leakes Entertainment, which produced Leakes’s spin-off show I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding.

Relationships: Leakes was married to husband Gregg Leakes, but the pair separated in 2010 and finalized their divorce in September 2011. Nearly two years later, NeNe and Gregg rekindled the romance and reunited. The lovebirds got engaged in January 2013, and their wedding plans and ceremony were at the center of RHOA spin-off called I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding. Gregg and NeNe remarried in June 2013.

Children: NeNe and Gregg share two sons together, Bryson (born December 1989) and Brentt (born February 1999). Leakes has a granddaughter Bri’Asia Bryant (born June 2012).

Feuds: Just like her RHOA co-star Moore, Leakes is not exactly a fan of Zolciak. The latter even hired a lawyer to sue Leakes for her “racist” claims.

Salary: Leakes is the highest-paid star on Real Housewives of Atlanta, raking in a whopping $2.5 million for season 10 after her triumphant return to the reality show. She left the show to focus on other projects, but made a highly-anticipated return for RHOA Season 10 in 2017.

5. Porsha Williams

Born: June 22, 1981 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Real Name: Porsha Dyanne Williams, also known by her former married name Porsha Stewart.

Joined RHOA: Season 5 in 2012.

Known For: Being the youngest cast member on RHOA; her singing career and releasing single “Flatline” in 2014; participating on The New Celebrity Apprentice in 2017; and being arrested for speeding and driving with a suspended license on December 29, 2014 (she was released later that day).

Relationships: Porsha Williams married football player Kordell Stewart in 2011 in a wedding ceremony that was broadcast on TV series Platinum Weddings. The pair announced their split two years later, and went through a highly publicized divorce in 2013.

Children: None (though she became the stepmother to ex-husband Stewart’s son Syre from his previous romantic relationship).

Feuds: Williams is best known for her infamous feud with former BFF Burruss, calling one another a “slut from the ‘90s,” and “a dumb ho.” The TV personality has also had a quarrel with former RHOA co-star Phaedra Parks.

Salary: Williams earned only $800,000 for season 10 after she was given a $100,000 raise, which is a far cry from her co-star NeNe Leakes’s $2.5 million per season.

6. Sheree Whitfield

Born: January 2, 1970 in Shaker Heights, Ohio.

Joined RHOA: Season 1 in 2008 (Sheree Whitfield is one of the show’s original cast members), but she left RHOA during seasons 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Known For: Being busy on her book tours and promoting her novels; named an ambassador for the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, launching a boot camp to empower women through physical activity; her own clothing cline SHE by Shereé.

Relationships: Whitfield was infamously married to former NFL player Bob Whitfield, who physically abused her in their marriage. The reality star was then dating Tyrone Gilliams, who is serving his 10-year sentence in federal prison for an alleged wire fraud crime.

Children: Whitfield is a single mother to her three children, Kaleigh Whitfield, Kairo Whitfield, and Tierra Fuller.

Feuds: Whitfield had an explosive feud with Zolciak, though the duo apparently managed to become friends again.

Salary: Whitfield earned about $1 million for Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 after getting a $200,000 raise.

7. Kim Zolciak

Born: May 19, 1978 in Pensacola, Florida.

Real Name: Kimberleigh Marie Zolciak (of Polish and Italian descent).

Joined RHOA: Season 1 in 2008 (Kim Zolciak is one of the show’s original cast members),

Known For: Leaving RHOA in 2012 and landing her own spin-off show called Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding; participating on Dancing With the Stars Season 21 with professional dancer Tony Dovolani; launching her country music career and releasing debut single “Tardy for the Party” in 2009. Zolciak also has her own line of skin-care products Kashmere Kollection, and her own perfume called Kashmere.

Relationships: Zolciak was married to Dan Toce from 2001 to 2003. In March 2010, she revealed that she is bisexual and that she was dating DJ Tracy Young. A few months later, the TV personality met Atlanta Falcons football player Kroy Biermann, and the pair tied the knot in November 2011.

Children: Zolciak has two daughters from her previous relationships, Brielle (born February 1997) and Ariana (born October 2001). Zolciak and Biermann share four children together: Kroy Jagger ‘KJ’ (born May 2011), Kash Kade (born August 2012), and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren (born November 2013).

Feuds: Zolciak is arguably the most scandalous member of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast, who has feuded with pretty much everyone, from her “racist” feud with Leakes to her bad blood with Burruss, Moore, and Bailey. In 2013, Burruss even filed a lawsuit against Zolciak alleging copyright infringement on her hit song “Tardy For the Party.”

