Sheree Whitfield’s Prison Lover EXPOSED: The Shocking Crimes That Put Him Behind Bars For 10 Years!

Sheree Whitfield revealed the shocking news that she was in love with a man in prison last week, and RadarOnline.com exclusively obtained the court documents that expose the reason he was thrown behind bars for a shocking10 years!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and Tyrone Gilliams started dating before he was locked up, but according to his indictment in federal court he was busted for stealing $5 million from two victims and spending the money on his own lavish lifestyle!

Gilliams was found guilty of three counts of securities fraud and wire fraud, and was sentenced to 120 months in prison. He was also ordered by the judge to pay the entire $5 million back in restitution!

He and his attorney, Everette L. Scott Jr., were convicted of concocting a scheme to defraud their victims by claiming that they were investing $5 million from their victims in the “Treasury Strips Program,” but the two criminals “misappropriated the vast majority of the money,” court documents state.

Whitfield’s boyfriend Gilliams egregiously misused the funds, spending it on “his own personal investments and to support his own personal lifestyle,” according to the indictment document.

He spent “more than $1 million organizing and sponsoring a festival called ‘Joy to the World’ that culminated in a December 18, 2010 black-tie gala at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, along with an event in the Bahamas in or about December 20 called the ‘Gatta be Jokin’ Comedy Jam,'” the documents continue.

Whitfield’s boyfriend also spent “approximately $1.6 million on a gold investment in Ghana,” and “approximately $218,000 to purchase a commercial warehouse in Denver, Colorado.”

The RHOA star’s imprisoned boyfriend also spent “at least $25,000 to pay for his children to private elementary school education.”

Whitfield claimed she was in the dark about his conviction. “I didn’t know he went away! We broke up,” she said on the show. “We stopped talking before he went to prison because he didn’t want to get me involved in any of that.”

However, she said they were dating again and claimed he was innocent.

“He’s a good guy and, you know, he supports me. I can talk to him about anything. He’s my best friend,” she told People magazine recently. “He just got caught up in the wrong craziness, and hopefully he’ll be back soon.”

Gilliams was sentenced to 10 years in prison and three years of probation upon his release, documents stated.

He and Scott were ordered to pay the entire $5 million in restitution to their two victims, and upon his release, Gilliams was ordered to “refrain from excessive use of alcohol,” and “not associate with any persons engaged in criminal activity.”

