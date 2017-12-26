Financial Crisis! Kenya’s Hubby Rushed To Pay $150K In Tax Debt Before Secret Wedding

Kenya Moore has debt of her own – but is she aware of her husband Marc Daly’s shady finances? RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the RHOA star’s hubby rushed to pay off $150,000 worth of unpaid taxes before the couple jetted off to St. Lucia and secretly got married.

According to records on file at the Kings County Supreme Court in New York, Daly paid off three tax liens totaling nearly $162,000 in early 2017– and one hefty fee was due to his lack of paying taxes for a restaurant he owns. Could his shady business dealings be the reason Moore kept her relationship from Daly a secret behind Bravo’s back?

As Radar readers know, Moore was slapped with a $25,000 fine by Bravo producers after she hid her relationship and tropical wedding so that it wouldn’t end up on the show, Radar exclusively reported.

What’s more is Daly will not appear on the current season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta because he refused to sign the paperwork. The Atlanta star is also reportedly fired from the show after this season. A source told Radar exclusively she “is not going to have her contract renewed at the end of the season.”

A Kings County clerk confirmed that Daly started paying off his tax debt four months before he and Moore tied the knot in a luxurious island wedding. On Feb. 1, Daly dished out $20,464.74 for a lien that was originally filed against him for a Brooklyn apartment by the New York Department of State in November 2016.

Then, on May 31 – just 10 days before the restauranteur wed the reality star – a $97,017.64 tax warrant imposed against his Brooklyn restaurant, SoCo, was paid off. Moore appears to be oblivious of the business’s recent financial woes. She recently bragged on Instagram about her husband’s eatery.

“Since I didn’t go to church today I’m hoping my husband will bring home a little slice of heaven from his restaurant @socobk,” she captioned a photo of a dessert from the restaurant.

The fines didn’t stop there. The same day, Moore’s hubby satisfied a warrant for $44,236.04. The couple is clearly not in the best financial state. RadarOnline.com revealed earlier this month that the Atlanta star may lose her beloved Moore Manor if she doesn’t get her finances straight. A tax bill obtained by Fulton County Tax Commissioner shows the 46-year-old reality star owes $6,984.85 on her Sandy Springs, Georgia home.

