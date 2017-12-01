Kenya Moore Owes Over $6K In Taxes On Her Home – Will She Lose Moore Manor?

Kenya Moore may lose her beloved Moore Manor if she doesn’t get her finances in order. RadarOnline.com can reveal exclusive details on The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s money troubles!

According to a tax bill obtained by Fulton County Tax Commissioner, Moore, 46, owes $6,984.85 on her Sandy Springs, Georgia home.

The home is included on the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Tax Sales page.

“These are delinquent tax sales,” a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office told Radar. “When taxes are not paid by homeowners, the tax commissioner can sell the taxes to a third party. If they don’t make the payment to satisfy the lien, we auction the taxes off.”

The spokesperson confirmed Moore’s home is not in foreclosure or up for auction at this time.

Moore hasn’t had much luck since she moved into her Manor.

In a police report obtained from the Sandy Springs Police Department, Moore’s ex-boyfriend Matt Jordan vandalized her home on August 15, 2016.

“There was obvious damage to the middle (of three) glass garage door,” the report read. “Three of the glass panels had been shattered. A vehicle was parked on the other side of the glass garage door that was damaged. Through one of the broken glass panels, the rear window of the vehicle had been shattered.”

She explained the vandalism was “related to a breakup” with Jordan. The incident was featured on an episode of RHOA.

But Moore may be leaving her issues with her home behind her, as she discussed moving out of Moore Manor to live in a new home with her husband Marc Daly, who she married in June.

