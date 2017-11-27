NeNe Leakes & Kenya Bash Kim Zolciak Over ‘Horrible’ Attitude & ‘Botched’ Surgery

After Kim Zolciak and Kenya Moore‘s explosive feud on this Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta, it seems the stars are still out for more!

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Zolciak, 39, bashed Moore, 46, over her “fake” marriage during a girls’ night out with the other wives. The name calling got to aggressive that co-stars actually had to hold the two ladies back so that they wouldn’t punch each other! This Monday via Twitter, the catfight continued – and NeNe Leakes joined in!

“The face of a hater!” wrote Leakes under a photo of Zolciak and Sheree Whitfield looking grumpy. “She couldn’t take it! She complained & complained! Attitude was horrible while everybody was trying to be nice to her! But yet she’s sooooo positive! It’s damn SHAME that they think their homes are better than anyone else! SMH.”

Leakes’ comment came after Zociak’s daughter made fun of the comedian’s dirty cockroach-filled home.

Moore added: “What a nasty woman @Kimzolciak is to talk about another woman’s eggs and journey to have a baby. #trash #rhoa @Kimzolciak screwed #bigpoppa — a married man for years but she’s worried about my husband and my life. Worry about your husband not mine #trashbox #rhoa”

To that, Zolciak responded, “Sweetie Ive been married 6 yrs move on… BUT you call your man ‘baby’ to try and be like me, you have a white Bentley that I had YEARS ago to be like me! Remember Sweetie Im on 2 shows and you aren’t even on one!! #Fired”



Zolciak then bashed Leakes, 49, for parking in handicap spots without being injured. The accusation came after the controversial comedian tried to defend herself in front of the other wives when they claimed they spotted her using the spot without a handicap person in the vehicle.

Moving on to another feud about Zolciak’s “fake” looks, Moore wrote on Twitter: “Now watching #MissUniverso2017 you know that BEAUTY pageant I was top 6 in after winning #MissUSA…But I’m ugly” #originalface VS. #surgeryface #realbeauty #fakenews”

On Sunday’s episode, she also told Zolciak to worry about her own “botched surgery” instead of criticizing her personal life.

Will the dram ever end? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

