Party Krasher! Kourtney Kardashian’s Night Life ‘Becoming A Real Issue’ 'KUWTK' star 'trying way too hard to keep up with people who are half her age.'

Kourtney Kardashian has been burning the candle at both ends in recent weeks – and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned friends are urging her to slow down.

“She’s trying way too hard to keep up with people who are half her age,” a source told Radar, who also revealed the reality star has been associating with a “sketchy crowd.”.

“And she often rolls home in the early hours then sleeps until the afternoon.”

As Radar readers know, Kourtney, 40, has been busy reigniting her flames of passion with ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima, enjoying a new “no-strings-attached” relationship with the 26-year-old.

Although they officially have called it quits after two years of dating, the pair were recently out and about together in Miami, where they reunited to support Kendall Jenner’s new Apple Music Radio station DJ gig.

Most recently, Kourtney and daughter Penelope Disick tagged along as Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott took daughter Stormi to Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Kourtney’s two other children, Mason and Reign, whom she had with ex Scott Disick, apparently stayed behind while mom and Penelope partied away.

“Kourtney’s still very devoted to the kids even if they do spend a lot of time with nannies,” the source continued. “But her social calendar has blown up since the holidays and she’s out at least five nights a week.”

The reality star recently announced she would be taking a step back from the family’s trademark show to be able to spend more time with her children, but friends fear that instead, Kourtney’s partying may be getting out of hand.

“It’s becoming a real issue, especially now she’s rolling with a pretty sketchy crowd,” the source warned.