Never Say Never! Tamra Judge In Negotiations For ‘RHOC’ Return As A ‘Friend’ She would be a ‘voice of reason’ after refusing to come back for just three episodes.

Never say never!

Tamra Judge is in negotiations to return as a “friend” on the Real Housewives of Orange County, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

After turning down a three-episode offer for Season 15 of the hit Bravo show, it seemed like Tamra was done for good, but an insider spilled the details about her discussions with the network that made her a star.

“Tamra is working out a deal that would bring her back for more than three episodes for between $20-25,000,000 each,” the source said.

“She didn’t like just being on three episodes. She was being phased out and she knew it and wanted to control the narrative.”

The insider said that filming with Kelly Dodd, Shannon Beador, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter and the new lady Elizabeth Lyn Vargas wasn’t going as well as the producers would have liked.

“They need her to spice it up,” the source snitched to Radar about her return.

Tamra, 52, and Vicki Gunvalson, 57, exited the show after reigning as the OGs for years, but the source said she was still needed on RHOC.

“Shannon needs friends and she would be a voice of reason to keep Kelly at bay. So, now she has a bit of leverage and can get more episodes if it works.”

