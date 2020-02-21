Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Truth Exposed! Bethenny Frankel Reveals She Only Stayed On ‘RHONY’ For The Money The reality star says ‘it’s exhausting and emotional’ to be on the Bravo franchise.

Money or happiness?

Bethenny Frankel had to choose between the two ahead of her Real Housewives of New York City exit and she opted for the latter.

The former Bravo star, 49, explained the reasoning behind her decision in leaving the reality show.

“Well, it’s exhausting and emotional. People across the franchise will tell you they develop anxiety, and it’s very stressful,” Frankel told Variety. “And that’s not how I am in the relationships that I’ve cultivated over the years.”

“I have a real career. So it’s really hard when we’re not covering that what I’m really doing is my career, because I then have to do the show and my real career,” she continued. “So if we’re just showing me having lunches and on vacations, then I’ve got three jobs — because I’ve got to be a mother too.”

Bethenny explained that she “was ready” to leave as it became “really exhausting and taxing” to care about “gossip” and other things she wouldn’t care about. “I just felt like I have to kind of really spend my time focusing on business, my daughter, philanthropy.”

Despite wanting to leave sooner, Bethenny admitted that the income convinced her to stay.

“I was possibly going back, but I just kept thinking: I discussed it with my boyfriend [Paul Bernon] and my friends on beach walks,” she said. “Everyone thinks I left because of money. I wasn’t leaving because of money, I was staying because of money.”

“It no longer became this platform to promote my business,” she continued. “It was really the paycheck, which was, you know, astronomical at that point. And so I was staying because of money. And I just thought to myself, a bartender, a high-class prostitute who’s making a lot of money, you gotta sometimes make a move, and just say, ‘Let me just do what feels right to me.’”

