RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
Selena Gomez Shows Off Scar In Teeny Bikini After Kidney Transplant
1
of
10
1 of 10
Selena Gomez displayed her post-surgery body for the first time since her horrific kidney transplant — and she looked amazing while doing it! Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see photos of the happy and healthy star.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
2 of 10
Selena Gomez, 25, was all smiles during her Australian yacht trip this Sunday. For the first time since her kidney transplant, the "Wolves" singer showed off her bikini body, as well as her surgery scars!
Photo credit: BACKGRID
3 of 10
The beauty covered her belly with her hand as she munched on healthy snacks aboard the boat.
How do you think she looked on her Australian yacht trip? Do you think she's doing okay? Sound off below.We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
Selena Gomez displayed her post-surgery body for the first time since her horrific kidney transplant — and she looked amazing while doing it! Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see photos of the happy and healthy star.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Selena Gomez, 25, was all smiles during her Australian yacht trip this Sunday. For the first time since her kidney transplant, the "Wolves" singer showed off her bikini body, as well as her surgery scars!
Photo credit: BACKGRID
The beauty covered her belly with her hand as she munched on healthy snacks aboard the boat.
How do you think she looked on her Australian yacht trip? Do you think she's doing okay? Sound off below.We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.