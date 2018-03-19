Selena Gomez Shows Off Scar In Teeny Bikini After Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez displayed her post-surgery body for the first time since her horrific kidney transplant — and she looked amazing while doing it! Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see photos of the happy and healthy star. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Selena Gomez, 25, was all smiles during her Australian yacht trip this Sunday. For the first time since her kidney transplant, the "Wolves" singer showed off her bikini body, as well as her surgery scars! Photo credit: BACKGRID

The beauty covered her belly with her hand as she munched on healthy snacks aboard the boat. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Justin Bieber. Just last week she was spotted riding her As Radar readers know, Gomez has been enjoying life more than ever since her recent split from. Just last week she was spotted riding her bike all over her neighborhood without her famous ex. Photo credit: BACKGRID

During her latest beach getaway, Gomez seemed relaxed with her pals, though she was careful to cover up her scars while under the sun. Photo credit: BACKGRID