Selena Gomez Shows Off Scar In Teeny Bikini After Kidney Transplant

The singer displayed her post-surgery body for the first time.

Selena Gomez displayed her post-surgery body for the first time since her horrific kidney transplant — and she looked amazing while doing it! Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see photos of the happy and healthy star.

Selena Gomez, 25, was all smiles during her Australian yacht trip this Sunday. For the first time since her kidney transplant, the "Wolves" singer showed off her bikini body, as well as her surgery scars!

The beauty covered her belly with her hand as she munched on healthy snacks aboard the boat.

She looked curvier than usual in a bright orange and black two-piece as she enjoyed her vacation with friends.

As Radar readers know, Gomez has been enjoying life more than ever since her recent split from Justin Bieber. Just last week she was spotted riding her bike all over her neighborhood without her famous ex.

She was also seen going out with friends after church, and even sporting a new fashionable hairdo.

During her latest beach getaway, Gomez seemed relaxed with her pals, though she was careful to cover up her scars while under the sun.

As Radar reported, Gomez recently went to rehab for depression following her life-saving kidney transplant.

She has also reportedly been taking care of her health more than ever, as her Lupus is worsened by toxic substances such as alcohol and drugs.

How do you think she looked on her Australian yacht trip? Do you think she's doing okay? Sound off below.

